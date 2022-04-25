Rob Lowe And Chad Lowe Will Soon Share The Screen On 9-1-1: Lone Star, And It'll Apparently Be 'Painful' For Owen

9-1-1: Lone Star is bringing in both Lowe brothers once again, and this time with Chad Lowe joining Rob Lowe in front of the camera. Yes, Chad Lowe – who previously directed for the Fox series – is joining his real-life sibling to play Owen Strand's brother in an upcoming episode.

TVLine reports that the Pretty Little Liars alum will play Owen’s estranged brother in the May 2 episode. The episode will see the fire captain traveling to LA to “confront his estranged father” and “painful childhood memories,” according to the official synopsis. Not too much has been revealed about Owen’s childhood, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star has definitely focused more on character storylines than the previous two seasons. While we have yet to get a “Begins” origin episode for any of the characters like in the original 9-1-1, we have been getting the next best thing for fans. However, it may not be the best for Owen since it seems like it will be full of pain.

This doesn’t mark the first time that the Lowe brothers have worked together on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Last year, Chad Lowe directed an episode of the series that also happened to be written by Rob Lowe’s son, John Owen. It was a true family affair, and it was definitely nice to know that the talented family has found ways to work together.

Meanwhile, Chad Lowe isn’t the only one that has been announced to play a member of the Strand family. CHiPs star Robert Pine will play Owen’s father, Walter. What brings Owen to the conclusion to confront his estranged father isn’t known, but it will be something to look forward to, especially since he’s been trying to manage his anger issues in recent episodes.

This season, Chad Lowe and Robert Pine are just the latest guest stars on the Fox drama. 9-1-1’s own Angela Bassett lent a hand to Grace and Carlos in March to catch a person responsible for a Swatting. It was fun to see three characters who didn't appear in last year's crossover come together, even if it didn't last long.

This storyline with Owen’s father and brother should be rewarding for fans who have been watching from the beginning. And if Fox renews the series – and the odds seem good – hopefully, this won’t be the last time the Lowe brothers play on-screen brothers. Owen’s backstory is intriguing, and it’s going to make for an exciting hour of television.

Don’t miss Chad Lowe and Robert Pine guest starring on 9-1-1: Lone Star in the May 2 episode, “Shift-Less,” at 9 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else is on the way.