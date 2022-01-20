Could The 9-1-1 Franchise Expand After Lone Star? Here's What Fox's Entertainment Head Thinks

Fox’s 9-1-1 has been a hit for the network since it premiered in early 2018 and, with the success of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, that momentum hasn’t stopped. The two series are the top scripted shows on the network, but can fans expect the franchise to grow beyond the pair of shows? Well, one of the bigwigs at the network has shared some thoughts.

Fox’s President of Entertainment, Michael Thorn, discussed a potential expansion of the 9-1-1 Universe with Deadline. Since the property has two highly successful shows already, it sounds like Thorn is definitely keeping all of the creative options open. He said:

If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.

Both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have been doing extremely well rating-wise for Fox, and it wouldn't be too hard to add to the fictional universe. One series takes place in Los Angeles and the other takes in Austin, so the producers could easily create another series that takes place somewhere else in the country. Despite this potential, though, it makes sense that Michael Thorn would want to evaluate things in an effort to ensure that a potential third show would help the franchise and not hurt it. It is, however, still exciting to think about the possibilities.

If the universe were to expand to include yet another crew of firefighters, paramedics, officers and dispatchers, this would put it on the same wavelength with noted franchises like One Chicago, NCIS, FBI, and Law & Order. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Fox's TV property were to produce an array of spinoffs. It was, after all, recently revealed that the original series was the #1 scripted show of fall 2021, during its fifth season no less.

I can't help but wonder just what another series could look like. There are actually three possibilities that could give it a direct connection to Lone Star. It could be set in New York City, which where Owen and T.K. are from, or it could find its setting in Miami, Marjan's hometown. And let's not forget that a show could even take place in Paul's native Chicago. Miami could be the most interesting, given that few procedurals are set in the city nowadays. (The days of Miami Vice are gone!) Plus, who wouldn't want to see a team of first responders dealing with all of those alligators Floridians frequently encounter.

At present, 9-1-1 is on hiatus, but Lone Star is currently airing its third season. The new season kicked off with a major, record-breaking ice storm hitting the Texas capital, and it's already put the lives of multiple characters at risk. And there are still two episodes left in the story arc, meaning that fans are still in for a crazy ride.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not another 9-1-1 series does happen and how producer Ryan Murphy and co. would proceed, should it come to fruition. If that's the case, let's hope it has a freshness to it while maintaining the intensity of the first two shows. But in the meantime, we have the currently-airing shows to enjoy, and we may even get another crossover between the two.

Check out 9-1-1: Lone Star on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.