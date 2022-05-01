Rob Lowe Discusses The ‘Telepathic’ Relationship He Had With Brother Chad Lowe While Working With Him On 9-1-1: Lone Star

The latest episode of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star is going to be a family affair. When Rob Lowe’s Owen goes to LA to confront his estranged father, he’s going to be meeting with his brother as well. That brother is played by none other than Lowe’s real-life sibling, Chad Lowe. Rob opened up about working with his little bro and discussed the special "telepathic" relationship the two of them have, which expanded into their work on the set.

Rob Lowe discussed working with his brother while chatting with People ahead of the upcoming episode. This wouldn’t be the first time the two have worked on 9-1-1: Lone Star together, as Chad Lowe directed an episode last year that was also written by Rob’s son, John Owen Lowe. The Outsiders alum explained that he and his sibling have a professional and personal bond that's akin to a mental link:

We have ESP. So he knows before I say something, and I know [before] he says something. And if something isn't working, we both know without even talking to each other. We're just telepathic in ways where if it were another director, it would be a whole prolonged conversation that they might not even understand.

On the surface, one would think that it may be challenge for siblings to work together on a set. But for the Lowe brothers, it seems like it’s always a good thing, as they both know when something works and when something doesn’t. You love to see that kind of chemistry between stars, especially when they're actually related.

While they're close in real life, the two will play estranged brothers on Lone Star. Owen hasn’t really talked much about his family over the course of the series, but he made a breakthrough in therapy on the latest episode, during which he talked about his dad. One can only imagine what viewers will learn about his backstory through his interactions with his father and brother. And said revelations could be even more painful for Owen since he's already been hit with tragedy this season.

Meanwhile, Chad Lowe isn’t the only big guest star that's appeared on the third season of the 9-1-1 spinoff. In March, Angela Bassett made a small cameo, once again playing LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant from the series' parent show. In the episode, Grant teamed up with Grace and Carlos to catch a gamer and LA native who was responsible for a fatal stabbing in Austin.

This latest story involving Owen's family should bring even more drama to the procedural. The series seems to be focusing heavily on its characters this season, which has been nice to see. Though a fourth season has yet to be announced, Lone Star's renewal chances are solid, so it’s possible fans could get more of Chad Lowe (in front of and behind the camera) next year. I'm totally down to see the Lowe brothers share plenty of screen time.

Don’t miss Chad Lowe joining brother Rob Lowe when a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Monday, May 2 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox! Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to stay up to date on what to look forward to.