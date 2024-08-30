I Can Absolutely See Why The Rumor Mill Is All Over Maggie Sajak Taking Over Wheel Of Fortune From Vanna White

Maggie Sajak has been running around the Wheel of Fortune set pretty much since birth, thanks to her father Pat Sajak serving as its host — one of the best game show hosts in history, at that — for more than 40 years. As an adult she’s even taken a job there, serving as Wheel’s social correspondent. Could there be a bigger, more prominent role for her there in the future? Rumors have circulated for years that the 29-year-old might one day succeed Vanna White as co-host and resident letter-turner, and I can absolutely see why people think that.

The speculation over Maggie Sajak eventually taking over for Vanna White certainly hasn’t stopped since Pat Sajak officially took his leave from one of the best game shows of all time . In fact, if anything, the murmurings have only gotten stronger, thanks in part to Maggie and Vanna’s social media activity. Take this Instagram post:

Wheel of Fortune is really playing up the relationship between Maggie Sajak and Vanna White, including their physical similarities. I mean, geez, Vanna looks like she could be Maggie’s sister. Is Wheel hinting toward its future, or is it simply catering to an audience that already misses Pat Sajak after getting a first look at Ryan Seacrest as the new host? Whatever the motivations are in keeping the Sajak name prominently attached to Wheel of Fortune, it’s working, because Maggie’s Instagram posts are full of comments like:

Some fans have even thought that Wheel of Fortune dropped a hint of the eventual takeover, when Pat Sajak’s daughter and Vanna White exchanged identical “Hi Barbie!” greetings on set. Perhaps the biggest sign that Maggie Sajak could be in line for the letter-turning job is the fact that she’s filled in for White several times before, including when the co-host competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune against then- Jeopardy! co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Vanna White has also voiced her support of the theoreticaly move, saying that since Maggie Sajak has been around the set her whole life, she’d make “a good replacement.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for Vanna White’s job after she steps away, but I’ll just say that I find the Maggie Sajak rumors slightly more believable than the Kim Kardashian Wheel of Fortune rumors .

Be sure to tune in for Wheel of Fortune’s Season 42 premiere on Monday, September 9. Check your local listings for time and channel.