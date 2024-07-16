There’s A Wheel Of Fortune Rumor About Kim Kardashian Running Around, And It’s Honestly Not The Worst Idea I’ve Ever Heard

Wheel of Fortune is preparing to step into a new fera following Pat Sajak’s retirement, and it might be easier said than done. Fans had their reservations when Ryan Seacrest was announced as his replacement and they did not hold back when his first promos released. After it was reported there could be trouble on set between Vanna White and Seacrest, now there's a rumor about Kim Kardashian stepping in, as well. The idea is intriguing, to say the least.

Previously, it's been noted thing are allegedly not the best between White and Seacrest, and the future of White's tenure on the show is not as crystal clear as it seemed to be when she negotiated a new salary last year. Sources told Life & Style that producers are eyeing Kardashian “as a potential replacement” should White choose to leave.

I have no idea for White’s replacement would be from the fanbase, but it’s honestly not the worst idea that could happen. Kardashian has reportedly been friends with Seacrest for a long time and I'm assuming she certainly wouldn’t mind wearing all of the cute outfits that come along with the gig. It would also be fun to see a less serious side of her and bantering alongside Seacrest and contestants, all while she turns letters on the board.

That being said, it is a lot of work. It would likely have to be a priority within Kim K’s other business ventures, which would be hard given her popular SKIMS lines and other ventures she gets involved in each year. However, she is starting to do more TV projects, such as starring in American Horror Story: Delicate and Ryan Murphy’s newest series, All’s Fair. Being able to add yet another show to her growing resume. It would be a big commitment for her and it’s hard to tell whether she would actually go for it. It is interesting to know that she is potentially being considered.

Since Wheel of Fortune hasn’t even premiered its new season yet on the 2024 TV schedule, it may be a little too early to think about the show’s future. Considering Pat Sajak and Vanna White worked together for so long and grew so close over the years, it could take time for Seacrest and White to gel, and, of course, this Kim Kardashian stuff is just a rumor.

We don't even know if White is preparing to retire, much less who would replace her; and even her own daughter Maggie has been a guest host and could be a real possibility down the line.

Regardless, given all the gossip, it should be interesting to see how this new era of Wheel does come fall when Seacrest officially joins the family.