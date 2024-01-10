Wheel Of Fortune Fans Think The Show Dropped A Big Hint About Who Will Replace Vanna White

Ever since Pat Sajak announced that he would be retiring at the end of the current season of Wheel of Fortune, questions have loomed regarding Vanna White’s future on the beloved game show. While she has signed on for the first two seasons that will see Ryan Seacrest take over hosting duties , many have speculated that Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak could eventually be the one to replace the famed letter-turner when White does decide to step away, and a recent social media post has only strengthened that narrative.

Fans seem to believe that a January 4 Instagram post from Maggie Sajak — who has served as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent since 2021 — dropped a big hint about Vanna White’s successor. See what you think below:

The video shows Vanna White — in full Barbiecore — walking past a similarly sequined Maggie Sajak on set, as the two exchange an enthusiastic, “Hi Barbie!” greeting, and while this all makes complete sense, given White’s choice of wardrobe, some thought it was the hint of something more. The way the two crossed paths, delivering the same greeting, prompted one fan to comment:

Passing of the guard.

Another was thinking the same thing, asking:

Maggie is future Letter turner???

It certainly seems like a possiblity that Maggie Sajak might be the one to take Vanna White’s spot in front of the big board when the letter-turner of 40-plus years does decide to retire. For one, Wheel of Fortune fans would undoubtedly love to see the Sajak name continue on the show, and secondly, Maggie’s already gotten some experience at the job.

Maggie Sajak took Vanna White’s spot for a week in 2020, as White filled in for Pat Sajak while he was recovering from emergency surgery . Last year Maggie returned to the big board, replacing the co-host as White competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Vanna White’s even voiced her support for Pat Sajak’s daughter, saying in 2023 that she thinks Maggie is a “good replacement” for her if she’s unable to be there for any reason, particularly, White said, because Maggie has been around the Wheel of Fortune set for literally her entire life.

As for when the day will come when Sony will have to make the decision about Vanna White’s replacement, nobody knows for sure. Her new contract keeps her on America’s favorite game through the 2025-26 season, so there’s still plenty of time before anyone to worry about that. Many assumed that she and Pat Sajak would go at the same time, given that they’ve been paired as a duo for the past four decades. White admitted that she thought about leaving but explained that she wasn’t ready to retire and said she still loves her job.