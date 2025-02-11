There’s Been Rumors About Taylor Swift And Blake Lively After It Ends With Us Suits Dropped. But An Insider Shares New Reason Why She Was Missing From The Super Bowl Suite

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it can bring awesome opportunities, it makes one's personal life into something the public can consume. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly know this all too well, as they're currently involved in some very public lawsuits related to It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). There's also been rumors that Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift is on the rocks, especially after the actress was absent from her Super Bowl suite over the weekend. But an insider offered the reason why Lively sat the night out.

When Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl, fans noticed that the Gossip Girl actress wasn't enjoying the festivities with her like previous games. This led to discourse online about the state of their friendship, although an Insider spoke to The Sun about what's reportedly happening behind the scenes. According to them, Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni inspired her not join in on the Big Game fun. As they put it:

She wants Taylor to have her moment supporting Travis and wouldn’t want to take anything away from his big day. They all understand how the industry works and, with so much heat on Blake now, an appearance at such a high-profile event would be too sensational. They both want to focus on the positive.

Per this report, Lively and Swift's friendship is doing just fine. Instead, Lively allegedly didn't want her current drama to take away from the evening. And given how much hate Swift got online (and in person), the Simple Favor star might have made the right call... especially as discourse about her and Baldoni's feud is happening non-stop.

It Ends With Us is now pretty synonymous with its drama, which started when old clips of Blake Lively with journalists resurfaced online. But now the chatter is all about the lawsuits that are flying around, coming from Lively, Baldoni, and more.

As previously mentioned, stakes involving the It Ends With Us brouhaha have definitely been raised over the past few weeks. While Justin Baldoni originally sued the New York Times over how they reported the drama, he went on to file a defamation suit against both Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And given the money at stake, as well as the cost of lawyer fees, it certainly seems like this might be an expensive legal journey for the actors to go through.

If this report is to be believed, it sounds like Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is just fine, despite the pop star being named in some of the lawsuits surrounding It Ends With Us. We'll just have to see how the situation unfolds as the legal system takes it course.