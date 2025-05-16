Another Member Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Squad’ Is Allegedly Distancing Herself From Blake Lively Amid Lawsuits

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, there have been lots of reports about how Taylor Swift might be involved in it all. The biggest development recently surrounding all that had to do with the pop star being subpoenaed , and apparently, it’s made her friendship with the actress “fractured.” Now, an insider is claiming that another friend of both women is distancing herself from the Gossip Girl star.

Obviously, it’s a well-known fact that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for years. They’re also both quite close to the model Gigi Hadid. She was featured in one of Swift’s best music videos , “Bad Blood,” years ago. Lively has spoken very highly of her. She’s also been seen going out with both women over the years. However, according to an insider who spoke to People , as the It Ends With Us drama continues, the model is allegedly showing more support toward the pop star:

Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama.

(Image credit: CBS)

Another insider went on to say that Hadid is closer to Swift than Lively, which has added to this choice. However, they also stipulated that while the model does not want to be involved in all this, and she’s apparently moving away from Lively, she still “considers her a friend.” They elaborated on all of that, saying:

Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn't want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.

Now, around the time It Ends With Us came out, Lively was seen with and talked about Hadid. They attended the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine together, with Lively dressed in Deadpool red and Hadid in Wolverine yellow.

Along with that, the A Simple Favor actress spoke to People about the fashion in It Ends With Us, noting that she had some of “Gigi Hadid’s sweaters in the movie.” So, like Swift, whose song “My Tears Ricochet” was featured in the trailer and film, Hadid does have some light connection back to this movie.

All of this information comes in the days after the discourse over Swift being subpoenaed, and the claims from Justin Baldoni’s lawyer about Lively allegedly threatening the singer if she didn’t support her. The actress’s legal team did call these claims “categorically false.”

Reportedly, Swift wants nothing to do with this legal battle. However, due to text messages that seemingly involve people like her and Hugh Jackman, she’s been roped in, and her relationship with Lively has been making headlines for months now.

There have been questions about how Swift and Lively’s friendship is holding up amid all this. Allegations about it have gone both ways, and in this latest report from People, one source claimed that their “friendship has halted.” Meanwhile, another alleged that they’re “taking some space,” but clarified that they are “not no longer friends.”

So, all around, it’s unclear where exactly Swift and Lively stand; however, reports suggest they aren’t in a great place right now. And amid all of that, apparently, their friend Gigi Hadid has started distancing herself from the actress and taken the musician’s side.