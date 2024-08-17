How Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Factoring Into Blake Lively's BTS It Ends With Us Drama: 'Taylor Knows How To Handle Backlash Better Than Anyone'

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship runs deep, and they’ve always been very supportive of each other. Now, as the Gossip Girl alum continues to be embroiled in alleged drama surrounding her latest film It Ends With Us, rumors are starting to circulate about how the pop star factors into this whole situation.

A new report claims that Lively is trying to get help from Swift when it comes to handling the backlash that has come amid the release of It Ends With Us . At the moment, it’s alleged that there were major issues between the actress and the film’s director and actor Justin Baldoni regarding multiple cuts of the movie and disagreements on set , among other things. While speaking to Daily Mail , a source claimed that the A Simple Favor star is looking at how the pop star has handled controversy in the past when it comes to dealing with what she’s going through:

Blake has been relying on Taylor to get her through this storm in the same way that she relied on her every step of the way during the filming of It Ends with Us. Taylor knows how to handle backlash better than anyone.

Swift has been through her fair share of public drama and breakups that she never really explicitly comments on, so this makes sense.

Along with the rumored feud between the It Ends With Us leads, the actress is also being criticized for how the film has been marketed and for not speaking a lot about the role domestic violence plays in the film. On top of that, old interviews have resurfaced of Livley , and people are claiming she was rude in them.

Overall, fingers are seemingly starting to point at Livley , and Baldoni has faced wide criticism too, and the drama is not cooling down.

Apparently, along with trying to handle this situation in a way that's similar to how Swift has dealt with her own public drama, Lively wants her help. The source alleged that she is bringing up the pop star in interviews hoping that it will “help pull her out of this mess.” The source said:

Blake is trying to get Taylor to help pull her out of this mess by using their friendship for interviews and other promotional work directly related to the film amid the current backlash that she is getting.

Lively has talked about Swift on numerous occasions in interviews (BBC Radio 1, E! News, Hits Radio, and more all recently asked her about the singer). However, it's more than likely she was simply asked about her friend. The singer’s track “My Tears Ricochet” is also used prominently in both It Ends With Us’ trailer and a big scene in the film, so questions about Swift's involvement were bound to come.

Taking things one step further, the source made a big claim that Swift also played a part in the placement of Lively's It Ends With Us (which came out on August 9) and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ project Deadpool and Wolverine (released on July 26) on the 2024 movie schedule . Notably, the two came out close together, and Lively and Reynolds showed up at each other’s respective premieres and promoted each other's films. The source explained the singer’s rumored role in this decision, saying:

Taylor advised her and Ryan to release these movies at the same time which not everyone agreed on.

Swift did promote Deadpool & Wolverine on her Instagram story opening weekend, and, as mentioned, a song of her’s is used in the It Ends With Us trailer. However, we don't really know if she did have a say in the release dates for the two movies.

Lively’s friendship with Swift apparently came up on set too. The source alleged that the actress “constantly name-dropped” the pop star, explaining that she would “call her on speaker.”

So, while we know that Swift factors heavily into Lively’s life, as they’ve been friends for a very long time, these rumors suggest she’s also connected to the It Ends With Us drama in a few ways. However, none of that is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. If either of these women say anything directly about all of this, we’ll be sure to let you know.

If you want to see It Ends With Us, you can catch it in theaters now.