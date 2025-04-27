‘People Laughed. They Had Every Right To.’ Ryan Reynolds Remembers Unbelievable Pitch With Rob McElhenney To Get Wrexham To The Premier League
Another huge win for the Welsh AFC.
Back in 2020, when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced that they were buying a Welsh soccer team, many people weren’t sure what to make of it. It seemed ridiculous — perhaps like Colin Jost and Pete Davidson purchasing a Staten Island ferry — especially given their stated goal to take the fifth-rank club to the top-tier Premier League. After yet another Wrexham Red Dragons promotion, that’s actually within the actors’ grasp, and Reynolds couldn’t help but call back to that first pitch meeting.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been documenting their journey with the Wrexham AFC on the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and it looks like the show will have quite an exciting fourth season when it hits the 2025 TV schedule in May. That’s because on April 26, the team earned its third-straight promotion and are now just one tier away from the Premier League. Reynolds celebrated with an emotional Instagram post that includes a bevy of photos.
Blake Lively can be seen celebrating alongside her husband and the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, after a 3-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in their home stadium cemented their place in the EFL Championship League for the first time since the 1981-82 season. In a lengthy caption, Ryan Reynolds recalled people not taking him and Rob McElhenney seriously five years ago. He wrote:
The actors certainly jumped in on the deep end, making big moves and often spending lots of money to advance the club. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively even purchased a home in the village of Marford, Wales, to be closer to the team. The Deadpool star mentioned how much he feels at home there, continuing in his post:
Some of his photos show just how much this promotion means to the fans, as we can see them storming the field following the Wrexham victory and setting off flares. The owners (and Blake Lively) took photos with the team and fans, signing merch and posing for selfies. Ryan Reynolds concluded his love letter to the Welsh football club by writing:
He makes a strong case for it, to be sure. Blake Lively also shared a loving tribute to her husband's accomplishments on her Instagram Stories:
The Red Dragons earned their promotion to League Two in 2023, inspiring a tender, caught-on-camera moment between the Hollywood owners. In April 2024 they advanced to League One, leading to this year’s historic third-straight promotion into the second-tier Championship.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Have you been wanting to binge all of Welcome to Wrexham? Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, and new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
Will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney be able to complete the mission that got them laughed at five years ago? We’ll have to wait and see, but if you want to go on the journey with them, new episodes of Welcome to Wrexham premiere at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, May 15, on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Some SNL Fans Are Worried About Colin Jost’s Future On The Show, And They Could Have A Point
Somebody Actually Used It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Musical To Propose, And It’s Weirdly Sweet