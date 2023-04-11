Ryan Reynolds And His Family Left Hollywood. Now He Bought A Second Home That Puts Him Closer To Wrexham Team

Ryan Reynolds is a guy who has a lot going on. He’s got a wife in actress Blake Lively. He has kids, including a brand-new baby. He just sold a cell phone company that he owned for a giant pile of cash. He co-owns a soccer team, and, oh yeah, he makes movies too. But it looks like that soccer team is becoming an even bigger focus for Reynolds, as he reportedly just bought a new house not far from the team’s home in Wrexham.

The Sun reports that Reynolds has quietly purchased a four-bedroom home in the village of Marford for a cool £1.5 million, or about $1.85 million in U.S. dollars. It’s certainly a not insignificant amount of money, though a great deal less than where Reynolds and Lively currently live in New York, which is worth about $4.7 million. In addition to having a home in Pound Ridge, the couple also have an apartment in Tribeca.

Reynolds and Lively are part of a growing list of celebrities who have decided to live outside of Los Angeles. Now it looks like the family will be spending at least some of their time even further away from Hollywood than most. Not only will they be half a world away geographically, but the village of Marford only covers about three square kilometers, so it’s incredibly small compared to where Reynolds currently lives, never mind Southern California.

Certainly, the new home near the football club he owns indicates plans to spend considerable time there, so Reynolds isn’t planning to become a hands-off owner anytime soon. The actor has always gotten very involved in his endeavors outside of acting, including appearing in most of the TV commercials for Mint Mobile, the cell phone company that he just sold to T-mobile.

Reynolds and his co-owner Rob McElhenney have reportedly sunk a significant amount of money into Wrexham FC in a bid to make them more competitive and get the team promoted. Reynolds has also put in a bid to buy the Ottowa Senators hockey team, so he’s putting that Mint Mobile money to good use.

That’s not to say Reynolds is getting ready to move to Wales just yet. Expectations are that Deadpool 3 is getting ready to start shooting fairly soon, and the movie has a November 2024 release date. Hugh Jackman has been getting in “Wolverine shape” in recent months, and the film has been putting together its cast, so we can expect shooting will be getting started before too long.

Honestly, buying a nice house and moving to a quiet village in Wales sounds pretty amazing. There are certainly worse places to live. Good for him. I hope he and his family have a wonderful time there.