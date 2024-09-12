Ryan Seacrest Went On Andy Cohen's Talk Show And Agreed To End Their New Year’s Feud In A Hilariously Non-Dramatic Way

You never know what's going to happen on a New Years Eve live broadcast. They can include a memorable pop culture moment or two, like Mariah Carey’s lip-syncing fiasco . Such is the case with Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest’s infamous New Years Eve beef . The two hosts know each other well, having hosted competing ABC and CNN New Years broadcasts for the past several years. The Bravo alum and American Idol host previously engaged in a back-and-forth related to their New Years Eve programs, but that spat just ended in a very non-dramatic way.

Ryan Seacrest was recently a guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, mainly to discuss his new job as Wheel of Fortune's host alongside Vanna White. Upon a fan writing into Cohen’s show asking about the aforementioned beef, the two agreed to end their feud (as glimpsed on X), with Cohen making a very ironic admission:

I don’t even remember what the feud was about.

Well, the internet certainly does. CNN’s NYE broadcasts are always lively, with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper typically having some drinks alongside the audience. It's a tradition adored by many ( but not all Twitter users ) and definitely tends to yield some entertaining content, like the viral John Mayer cat bar interview from this past NYE, during which the hosts could not contain their laughter.

Most notably, in 2021, the CNN leads partook in the festivities a little earlier than intended. It was all good fun until the Real Housewives EP called Ryan Seacrest and his colleagues “a group of losers.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum later called them out, without naming names. Eventually, the Idol veteran said Andy Cohen ignored his attempts to say hello over the crowd, with the Bravo bigwig somewhat throwing Anderson Cooper under the bus while giving his explanation.

Whether or not that’s true, there seems to be no real bad blood between the two TV personalities. I guess you could chalk it up to just some good, old-fashioned New Years rowdiness that went awry. But the network hosts agreed to make more of an effort to acknowledge each other during the festivities this year, even if just for the audience’s sake, with Ryan Seacrest saying:

We will wave! We just can’t get to each other, or we’d hug. But, no, everything’s been good.

The fact that this whole saga ended in such a low-key way is honestly wild -- but oddly refreshing? Regardless, you can see them declare “beef squashed" by checking out the X clip down below:

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest squash their NYE beef! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/kiiHlQJ82LSeptember 11, 2024

That’s great and all, but I would really love to see more than a wave on my TV this New Years. Something with a little more pizazz to end this NYE feud would be very fitting. Maybe we can get them to do a little toast together, a CNN and ABC crossover event to ring in the new quarter-century. (And bring back John Mayer and the cats, too.) Whatever the case, it's just sweet to see Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen on good terms.