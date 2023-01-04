Andy Cohen Addresses Ryan Seacrest's NYE Snubbing Claims, Kinda-Sorta Throws Anderson Cooper Under The Bus

Among just about every major network being live in New York City to ring in the new year on December 31st, ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper were especially big ones to tune into if you were at home getting in the 2023 spirit. After Seacrest claimed this week that Cohen declined to say hello to him during their competing broadcasts on NYE, Cohen has shared his side of the story.

While Ryan Seacrest was on his morning show Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, the host claimed that Andy Cohen, who was standing just 10 feet away from him as they each put on their own New Year’s Eve shows “did not turn around” to greet him amidst the celebration. Here’s how Andy Cohen addressed it on his Radio Andy show:

Ryan, I don’t know, he’s got a bug up on me two weeks in a row…I don’t even know what I, I didn’t see Anderson turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do, and I should, I should call him back and ask him about this, frankly. But I think he’ll yell at me if I do… usually if he’s waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ You know what I mean? Yeah. And then I’ll turn around and wave or I’ll say, ‘There’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that.

Andy Cohen claimed that he never saw Ryan Seacrest and somewhat blamed his co-host Anderson Cooper for not letting him know when he was waving to Ryan Seacrest so he could turn around and do the same. Per Seacrest’s comments, Cooper mouthed “have a good show” to Seacrest while he didn’t have an interaction with Cohen during NYE.

More to come...