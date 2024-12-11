Ryan Seacrest Dropped A Dating Bombshell During Wheel Of Fortune, And Had A Funny Exchange With A Contestant In The Process

Even though it's still hard to get used to seeing Wheel of Fortune on the 2024 TV schedule each day without Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest seems to be fitting in just fine with the contestants. While the new host has made some mistakes, he has had some fun banter with contestants, including when it came to an impressively bad guess. That only continued for Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway when he had a funny exchange with a contestant after dropping a dating bombshell.

On the December 9 episode, Seacrest was getting to know contestant Sunita Baru, who had actually auditioned and “manifested” being on Disney Week. The married mother of two revealed that her game show interview was handled via Zoom at Disneyland, right in front of It’s A Small World, and she was grateful it was getting refurbished.

After saying that she’s celebrated big milestones in her relationship at Disney, such as her honeymoon and anniversaries, and will with her upcoming 20th, Seacrest wondered if it was the key to a successful marriage, and Baru said, “I think so.”

When Seacrest said he’d “make a note if it ever happens,” contestant Ken couldn’t help but chuckle. The American Idol host, as well as probably everyone else, heard him and told him he “laughed too hard at that, actually.” Ken defended himself by saying that he’s been engaged for five years, meaning that he, too, is hoping that 20 years will happen eventually.

It was certainly a funny exchange since the laugh was definitely not expected and Seacrest probably thought that laugh was towards him and his unsuccessful dating life. Luckily, Ken was not laughing at the host himself, and more so just laughing at the fact that his long-term engagement continues to be long term. At the very least, Seacrest didn’t seem to upset over the idea of Ken laughing at him, and was just joking around.

Check out Sujita's bonus round to see whether or not she manifested big prizes.

Sunita's Bonus Round! | S42 | Wheel of Fortune - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, even despite Ryan Seacrest doing an okay job at hosting and bantering with contestants, some people are still on the fence. Fans gave their thoughts about one way Seacrest is hosting the game when it comes to revealing the Bonus Round prize and being too performative. To be fair, though, it might just be something else that he will have to get used to as well as the fans or perhaps work on since he’s still new to the game.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Seacrest continues to host Wheel of Fortune, fans will be able to look forward to many more fun exchanges. He may not be Pat Sajak, but Seacrest seems to be settling in just fine. As long as no one makes an actual joke about his dating life, it’s not too bad. Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway continues all week on Wheel of Fortune.