Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.

In fact, recently Ryan Seacrest has been posting up a story to get us hyped for the big festivities. We’ve seen a pic of the big Times Square ball getting ready for it’s big night to shine. More important is this fetching look at the longtime New Years Rockin’ Eve host’s celebratory glasses:

The gig comes shortly after a notable Wall Street Journal profile in which Seacrest addressed what had happened with his health scare and said he would be taking a step back from some of his work. He’s made good on those comments and spent the holidays with his family, posting through that time. It’s a far cry from how the 47-year-old spent his thirties, as he noted to the outlet:

In my 30s, I did not socialize as much as I wanted to. I missed Thanksgivings because I was going to do something that I thought would be beneficial for my career. I never was at Christmas. Now I look at my scheduling for major marquee moments in my life or some else’s life, I just say, ‘I can’t’ or “No, let’s work around it.’ And I never had the courage to be able to do that. So there was this ineptness to developing great friendships for a while.

These days, Ryan Seacrest has quit his red carpet work at E!. The flagship series he produced there, Keeping up with the Kardashians, has wrapped its run. He’s learned to also say “no,” though he said in the new interview it’s been “difficult.” But the payoff is rewarding. Just look at this adorable family time post from the holidays (to note Seacrest's birthday falls on December 24th).

And here's another lovely moment the TV and radio personality got to spend with his mother Connie Seacrest making a homemade meal for the family.

It's not unusual for a major name in Hollywood to slow down a little, and if anyone has earned it, it's Ryan Seacrest. Not that he's totally ditching all his major gigs.