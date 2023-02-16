Ryan Seacrest Reveals Exit From Live With Kelly And Ryan, And He Already Has An Excellent Replacement

For years, Live with Kelly and Ryan has entertained audiences with an enthusiasm that only its co-hosts could provide. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s chemistry as morning show jockeys has been something to behold on the 2023 TV schedule and in previous years. Which makes this next announcement rather bittersweet, as it’s now the end of an era with Seacrest exiting the series and an excellent replacement already lined up.

The word came down from Deadline , as it was announced the American Idol personality is leaving the show after six years of service. With a plan to occasionally guest host, Ryan Seacrest makes way for Kelly Ripa’s new co-host: her husband and Riverdale alum Mark Consuelos. In a statement reflecting on his time at what will now be named Live with Kelly and Mark, Seacrest shared the following sentiments:

Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.

As far as his next chapter goes, Ryan Seacrest is still very much a part of the gang at ABC. Maintaining his gig with both American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the outgoing Live with Kelly and Ryan host will be basing himself on the West Coast full time. So it's not a total separation between Seacrest and his current employer, but rather an interesting change up.

While this may be a goodbye to regular morning gig, it's certainly not as shocking as the previous changing of the guard. The current ABC morning duo formed after Live former co-host Michael Strahan made his exit in 2017, supposedly under some less than ideal circumstances. Coincidentally, Strahan made his own recent coastal shift, putting an end to his stint hosting The $100,000 Pyramid reboot

That previous exit was enough of a surprise that left Kelly Ripa reportedly furious about the situation . Ryan Seacrest's departure thankfully seems to be on much better terms, judging by what we see here. In her own statement addressing Ryan Seacrest’s exit, Ripa provided this flattering sendoff:

I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.

Though there was still some rumored drama between Ripa and Seacrest in the past, friendship seems to have won out, and we're all the better for it. One thing's for sure: Ryan Seacrest was different from Regis Philbin, as well as Michael Strahan, and the new energy Mark Consuelos will bring to the stage is will undoubtedly change the game yet again. The future is looking bright for Live with Kelly and Mark, but for now viewers can still enjoy Live with Kelly and Ryan. The show airs live Monday through Friday on ABC, at 9 AM ET.