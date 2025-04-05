Ryan Seacrest Took A Surprisingly Hard Fall On The Wheel Of Fortune Set, But I'd Like To Buy Him An A+ For Jumping Right Back Up

Wheel of Fortune can be unpredictable between the ridiculous guesses and nail-biting wins or losses, and because of that, the series continues to keep America entertained on the 2025 TV schedule. What’s also entertaining is seeing how host Ryan Seacrest settles in after taking over for Pat Sajak, and he proved he's doing a swell job after having an A+ recovery to a surprisingly hard fall on set.

Seacrest has taken a surprising number of tumbles this season, which even brought on a supposed F-bomb from Vanna White, and it's a toss-up between being intentional and unintentional. But either way, it's funny. Now, Seacrest is basically a pro when it comes to recovery, and it came in handy during an episode this week.

Via the show's Instagram, while Seacrest and White were advertising a festival, they tried out their cheese-rolling skills, but the American Idol host took a nasty fall:

From the looks of White, it was definitely a surprise. However, Seacrest rolled with the punches, literally, and quickly got back up with the cheese and went straight back to his co-host with no problem. Let's just say, I'd like to buy him an A+ for this recovery and his "the show must go on" mentality.

The caption saying, “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan ended up on the floor this season…” makes it even better. He has fallen down, both intentionally and unintentionally, several times already, and he’s a champ at it every time.

The host is not afraid to embarrass himself, it seems. He’s roasted his lack of breakdancing skills and his lack of a love life, and it's always entertaining. Plus, it's been fun to see him adjust to this new role and really find his voice as the new co-host of Wheel of Fortune.

Unless rumors of Sajak thinking about returning are true, Seacrest will probably be hosting Wheel of Fortune for a while, meaning that this likely won’t be the last time he’s going to take a fall. He is having fun on set despite the multiple tumbles, and I would love nothing more than to see a compilation of his falls that just keeps getting updated every time he takes another one. Of course, only if he’s fine afterward.

Overall, Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune debut has been getting mixed reactions from fans, mostly because Sajak did host for so long, and it’s hard to see someone else stepping up to the plate. But he is trying and doing a good job, and that’s really all that matters, even if he’s been fumbling at times when it comes to how he does certain things. In any case, Wheel is still as entertaining as ever, and not just because of the numerous falls.