Ryan Seacrest Roasted His 'Lack Of Skills' Breakdancing On Wheel Of Fortune, And It's Giving Raygun Vibes

There’s no arguing that Ryan Seacrest is a man of many talents. The man has been hired for some of the biggest hosting gigs out there, including American Idol (which returns to the 2025 TV schedule March 9) and as Pat Sajak’s replacement on one of the best game shows of all time. There may be a limit to his skills, however, because he recently showed off his breakdancing, and it bore a strong resemblance to Raygun, the viral Olympic dancer.

One thing you have to admire about Ryan Seacrest is his enthusiasm, and he had that in spades during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, when he literally hit the floor with some impromptu dance moves. The clip has to be seen to be believed, so thankfully the game show shared it to their Instagram:

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune) A photo posted by on

That seems like enough to make Vanna White drop another F-bomb! Honestly, though, props to Ryan Seacrest for being so spry at his age. Not that 50 is super old or anything, but I am younger than that, and there will be no spinning on my back over here, thank you very much. He did admit that showcasing his breakdancing “lack of skills” resulted in his taking more than a couple aspirin.

The unscripted Wheel of Fortune moment also betrayed the fact that the American Top 40 host tuned into the Paris Olympics this past summer or was at least familiar with viral breakdancing sensation Raygun. Australian Rachael Gunn was one of the biggest figures to come out of the 2024 Summer Games. Tell me you don’t think Ryan Seacrest (aka RyGun, aka the Ryan-stone Cowboy) took inspiration from the epic moves below:

What I wouldn’t give to see Ryan Seacrest hit that kangaroo pose or do those toe touches!

Unfortunately, we all know that going viral is often not a good thing, and Raygun opened up about getting “so much hate” for her performance on the worldwide stage, in which she lost all three rounds of her dance battle and was swiftly eliminated. In fact, the whole ordeal — particularly the public’s cruel response — was so “devastating” that Raygun retired from competitive breakdancing in the aftermath.

It likely hasn’t been all bad, though. For better or worse, the dancer became something of a household name across the globe, and that could be a real career boost for Raygun. I mean, Ryan Seacrest is far from the only person to try their hand at the Australian’s dance moves, after all — though Minnesota Viking Cam Bynum’s shoutout to the Aussie was more obvious than Seacrest’s.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately for the Wheel of Fortune host, breakdancing will not be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles — aka Ryan Seacrest’s backyard. What a missed opportunity that is.

Check your local listings to see when Wheel of Fortune airs in your area, and you can also catch Ryan Seacrest hosting American Idol Season 23, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 9, on ABC.