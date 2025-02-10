Sarah Hyland Shares Love For Quinta Brunson After Eagles Win Super Bowl, But Her Abbott Elementary Co-Stars Look Like They Were Having Just As Much Fun

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles landed a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX last night as part of the 2025 TV schedule. And, unsurprisingly, fans of the team were celebrating, and even friends of Eagles devotees, including, like Sarah Hyland, got in on the hype. The Modern Family alum shared a photo of her pal, and major Philly fan, Quinta Brunson to add to the hype. And, while, Hyland's post was fun, Brunson's Abbott Elementary co-stars seemed to be living it up as well.

Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram stories to give Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson a big shout-out and show some love for the latest Super Bowl-winning team. Hyland shared a photo of Brunson with Swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles mascot. The Annie alum also reshared an X post, which congratulated only Brunson for the football victory. Hyland’s personal comments are simple and, and you can take a look for yourself below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It's fun to see non-fans join in on the victory lap, as I just love seeing The Wedding Year performer chime in. The story post must is certainly a lovely gesture and totally understandable. After all, few celebrities seem to hype Philly like Quinta Brunson does. And, although Brunson is hyped, it seems like she isn’t the only Abbott Elementary cast member reveling in the big game’s outcome.

Co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Tyler James Williams also took to social media to celebrate. While it seems that the Everybody Hates Chris star was at the game alongside Brunson, he still took a moment to post a simple message to his stories: “Go Birds (with an Eagle emoji).” Outside of the New Orleans Caeser’s Superdome, Ralph, who was was watching from (the beach), recapped the evening’s outcome in her reel. She rounded out the video saying the only way it could’ve been better was if she had been in the arena:

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph) A photo posted by on

Between praising the Eagles’ defense, QB Jalen Hurts and restating the score, Sheryl Lee Ralph seems to be on top of the world. Watching the Super Bowl beachside and having your team come out on top sounds next-level incredible. (It almost makes me want to plan a mini vacation after one of my favorite teams goes all the way.)

Meanwhile, Lisa Ann Walter and Stanford Davis shouted out lots of love to Philadelphia institutions from the winning team to one of the city’s comedy clubs, Helium. The Parent Trap actress even noted that she’d been so into the showdown she’s lost her voice from cheering. Check out the duo below:

A post shared by lisaannwalter (@lisaannwalter) A photo posted by on

Davis and Walter seemed to be among friends at a Super Bowl party, where they soaked in the Eagles' 40-22 win against the Chiefs. The pair also noted that they were looking forward to reuniting with the rest of their cast to celebrate all over again, and I can’t wait for that content. Along with the Abbott cast buzzing about the game, the It's Always Sunny cast had fitting thoughts on Super Bowl happenings, and It’s a good day to be an Eagles fan (or a fan of the Philly fans and shows).

As for ABC's hit comedy series, there's plenty more to look forward to. Between the recent news of Abbott Elementary Season 5 confirmed and many interested stars wanting to appear on AE, it seems things are looking up. After her shoutout, I'd love to see Sarah Hyland return to the alphabet network to make an appearance on Abbott. And, if she doesn't, I'll continue to appreciate the lovely gesture she extended to Quinta Brunson.

Watch Abbott Elementary on ABC Wednesdays at 8:30 pm EST or stream it the following day with a Hulu subscription.