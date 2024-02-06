After Hannah Waddingham, Christina Ricci And More Expressed Interest In Guest Starring On Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson Shared Thoughts

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is finally almost here and, with school back in session soon, fans might be in for a ride. The ABC sitcom scored six nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards, with creator and lead Quinta Brunson taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Many actors have expressed interest in appearing on the series, including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci. Now, Brunson is now sharing her thoughts on all of the cool requests.

The previous season featured notable guest stars like, Leslie Odom Jr. and Taraji P. Henson, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance. Also appearing on the show was Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri, who has a lot of notable projects. As it stands, the show has added multiple cast members to its third season. Even though the cast seems stacked, there's always the possibility more will join in on the fun. When Quinta Brunson spoke to the wide array of people who now want to appear on the mockumentary series, she seemed flattered and weighed in on why she thinks so many of them want to join up. As she told ET:

I think it's so nice when people look at it as an opportunity to be in something that their kids can watch also, because a lot of actors who are part of more dramatic projects or things that are little PG-13 to rated R, Abbott is something that their kids can see them in.

Considering Abbott Elementary is one of the funniest shows you can stream on Hulu, it’s not so surprising that so many actors have wanted to be on the series, even if for just a short stint. The series definitely has the ability to bring on many different characters, whether it be through family members, parents of students, staff members and more. The series' lead actress and EP also made a good point in that the show gives some stars an opportunity to appear in a project that's accessible for their kids. Shows like Ted Lasso and Yellowjackets are great, but they're not exactly suitable for the little ones, after all.

Since the series will only be getting 14 episodes this season due to the dual Hollywood strikes, it might be hard to wrangle in some big guest stars, whether it be because of scheduling conflicts or storyline flow. However, that doesn’t mean it couldn't happen. I'm intrigued to see who will be guest starring on this season, and hopefully, actors like Hannah Waddingham and Christina Ricci will get their wishes.

Regardless of whether they're cast, there's still much to look forward to on the upcoming third season of Abbott Elementary. For instance, following the events of the Season 2 finale that fans went wild over, they'll be able to look forward to see more of Janine and Gregory’s blossoming relationship. That's something you'll definitely want to keep an eye on in addition to any potential high-profile guest stars.

The hour-long Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.