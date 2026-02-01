Sarah Sherman Went Off Script And Scolded The SNL Audience For Their Reaction To Her Dress

We normally think of Saturday Night Live’s topical sketches as being about politics or celebrities doing something crazy, but now and again, the weather is just too noteworthy not to comment on. We got a good reminder of that this week after Weekend Update decided to kick it to Sarah Sherman as a correspondent to talk about how ridiculously cold and snowy it has been in much of the country. Her report included some shots at anchor Colin Jost (which she loves to do) and a surprise 30 Rock cameo, but it was her scolding of the audience that I can’t get enough of.

During the three minute segment that featured Sherman desperately trying to end it as quickly as possible since she was outside and it was cold, the comedian took off her fun food jacket to reveal a party dress with a lower neckline than we’d normally see her in. It got some light applause, but instead of continuing with the sketch, she decided to rip the audience for not giving the reveal a bigger reaction.

Heard not one ‘woooooo’ in the audience.

Fans, of course, responded with plenty of ‘woos’ and loud cheers after she scolded them, but it was too late for the applause to count. She half-smiled and told the audience to stop before continuing on with her segment which involved her yelling at Colin for making her wear a thin dress so her nipples would be “standing at attention like two West Point graduates.”

You can watch the sketch in its entirety below, which includes one woman in the audience getting a little excited about the dress but clearly not the pronounced 'wooooos' Sherman was looking for…

Weekend Update: Sarah Sherman Reports on the Weather - SNL - YouTube Watch On

The other big story here is obviously Jack McBrayer. The longtime 30 Rock star played a page on the hit show who worked in the same building as SNL; so, he was the perfect person to ask to let her back in. It was nice to see him get a little shoutout, and unlike some celebrity cameos, this one made very specific sense for it to be played specifically by him.

In a related note, I just want to hype Sarah Sherman. She doesn’t always lead the show in screentime or get tapped for the most celebrity impersonations, but I really like the off-beat sensibilities she brings to the show. She’s a true original who does things her own way, which is probably why she’s often a source of conversation when former cast members return to the show.

SNL is about to go on an extended hiatus. The show will be off the air for much of February, but it’ll return during the last weekend of the month when buzzy fan favorite Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie rides his breakout stardom to a hosting slot. Given what we normally see from the show, I think there’s a strong chance we’ll see a cameo there too, likely from popular co-star Hudson Williams. I can’t wait.