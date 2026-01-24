Ariel Winter Had A Week From 'Hedoublehockeysticks,' But At Least Her Fit Is Cute Yet Edgy

January is an odd month, isn’t it? Most of us are coming off the high of the holidays, where we’ve had the chance to relax and spend some quality time with our family and friends, and probably do something fun. And then the top of the year is usually about settling back into things, and perhaps goal-setting. With that in mind, Modern Family’s Ariel Winter put on a cute outfit and just got real about having a not-so-great week, and reflected on last month to feel better.

This is too real! Check out what Ariel Winter posted to her Instagram:

The 27-year-old took to social media to reminisce on the holidays with a great fit of hers she wore while posing with some festive decorations. She wrote “this week has been hedoublehockeysticks” and diverted the conversation toward the holiday season when she got to see “deer decor” and things “were a lot less stressful.” The second slide is a funny meme of a Hello Kitty stuffed animal alongside the caption “‘it’s up to you’ please don’t stress me out like this.”

Ariel Winter’s fit has her wearing a cropped black cardigan that's only fastened in the middle and pants with side cutouts. She accessorised with a gold snake necklace and some black boots. She previously posted her night in the outfit last month here:

She and a friend of hers were being silly at an empty theater where they ended up singing “Part of Your World” together, and Winter looked absolutely fly doing so. While a lot of celebrities tend to post some ridiculous outfits on social media we’d never see in the real world, this one is very stylish and easy to replicate her edgy style.

Winter is of course best known for playing Alex Dunphy for 11 seasons on Modern Family. After starting her career at the age of 4 with commercial work, she nabbed the role of Alex when she was around 11, and wrapped on the show with the cast when she was 22. She also has a longtime career in animation, with the actress set to reprise her role as Disney Junior’s Sofia the First in the spinoff titled Sofia the First: Royal Magic, coming to the 2026 TV schedule.

In recent years, Winter has opened up about her traumatic experiences growing up in Hollywood, saying that since she had access to the internet, she started receiving “inappropriate messages from older men”. She has also talked about being body shamed as a teenager while on the TV show and how it “totally damaged” her self-esteem.

A few years ago, Ariel Winter joined the onslaught of Hollywood stars leaving Los Angeles for Nashville, Tennessee, which means she’s dealing with the big snowstorm happening this weekend. We’re wishing Winter a better next week as we take notes on her awesome holiday fit.