I Cannot Get Over The Gorgeous Yellow Dress Ariana Grande Wore For SNL That Pays Homage To Carol Burnett

Ariana Grande has had a pretty packed year, culminating with the much-anticipated release of Wicked: For Good on the 2025 movie schedule. But her busy year isn’t quite finished, as Grande is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Cher. Now, I cannot get over how the dress she wore to promote this comedic event pays homage to Carol Burnett.

After NBC shared a new promo for Grande’s episode of SNL, the “yes, and?” singer took to Instagram to show off her look, which was a yellow, brown, and orange dress that looked incredible on her. However, it didn't just look incredible, it actually paid homage to comedy legend, Carol Burnett, which Grande made sure to highlight in her post. I’m truly obsessulated, and you will be too after you see this fit:

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is Grande’s current stylist, shared on his own Instagram that she was wearing a vintage Bob Mackie dress that was first worn by Burnett on The Carol Burnett Show back in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Considering Burnett is an icon and is one of the women who changed television, it only makes sense that the Wicked star felt the need to pay tribute to her for the last SNL episode of the year.

Of course, Grande and Roach are no strangers to paying homage to legends through fashion. They worked together a lot during the Wicked: For Good press tour, and the Glinda actress's first outfit paid a lovely tribute to The Wizard of Oz. She wore a black dress that may seem simple but was actually a piece of Hollywood history, as Roach explained on Instagram. It was designed by Gilbert Adrian, the head costume designer at MGM from 1928 to 1941. A handful of clothing and items in The Wizard of Oz were Adrian’s originals, such as Dorothy’s gingham dress and ruby slippers, as well as Glinda’s pink gown.

So, that example, and Grande's SNL look proves just how much attention she and Roach pay to the projects they're promoting and the history they could highlight through fashion.

Grande is known for paying homage to her heroes, and not just through fashion. Back in 2018, she paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, who had just died at the age of 76. The legendary and powerhouse vocalist left a lasting impact on the industry, and the "We Can't Be Friends" singer showed just how much she admired the icon by covering “Natural Woman” on The Tonight Show, and it was as emotional as ever.

Whether or not Grande will pay tribute to Burnett, who was never an SNL cast member but still made it big in the comedy world, during Saturday Night Live is unknown. However, I'm positive that she'll have some incredible looks up her sleeve for her monologue and thank yous. Plus, her episodes are arguably some of the best, and I can already tell it’s going to be a fun one. Oh, and Cher is the musical guest for the first time in decades. So there's a lot that's worth tuning in for, and you can do just that either on NBC or with a Peacock subscription on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.