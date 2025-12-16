Ashley Padilla Thought She'd Lost SNL After Performing In Front Of Lorne Michaels (And Seth Meyers Has A Theory Why)
I'm cringing for her.
The past few years have seen Saturday Night Live bring in new talent, and that was very evident this year, given that massive cast shake-up. One of the cast members who remains after that slew of changes is Ashley Padilla, who joined the show during its landmark 50th season. Padilla has been steadily carving out a space for herself within SNL, and she’s arguably becoming a fan-favorite in the process. Funny enough, Padilla believed she’d lost the job after meeting with Lorne Michaels, and Seth Meyers thinks he knows why.
Anyone who’s aware of the SNL casting process likely knows that at some point, series hopefuls audition for series EP Lorne Michaels and later meet with him. That was the experience for Ashley Padilla, as she explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night (as seen on YouTube). During her appearance on the talk show, Padilla recalled being flown out to New York to audition for the NBC staple, and she eventually touched on her meeting with Michaels. After some small talk, the producer delivered a blunt piece of news:
Part of me is cringing just thinking about that awkward conversation and, after that chat, Padilla apparently went to grab a drink with other performers who met with Michaels and apparently received the same answer. However, the San Francisco native eventually received a call from a producer telling her that she’d landed the gig. So why did Michaels say what he said to her? Well, Seth Meyers shared a take on the seemingly gruff exec:
Lorne Michaels – who was supposedly almost replaced by Judd Apatow years ago – doesn’t strike me as a cold man, based on his public persona. However, I could definitely see him being uncomfortable while being voraciously hugged by a newly hired cast member. Don’t be fooled by any anecdotes, though, as Michaels does indeed seem to care about the cast members – both current and former. (Pete Davidson opened up about how Michaels has been there for him amid his personal struggles.)
So far, I’d say that Michaels’ decision to hire Ashley Padilla is working out in a big way. Padilla has excelled in sketches like “Simon and Heather” and “Surprise,” and who could forget her Weekend Update debut as Jo-Ann of Jo-Ann Fabrics? More recently, the comedian has been shining in the role of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In short, Padilla is on her way to becoming a breakout SNL star, and I’m glad her meeting with Michaels didn’t go as badly as she assumed it would.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Saturday Night Live content is streaming on Peacock, and fans should get in on it! The service costs little as $7.99 a month, and you can pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Check out Saturday Night Live when it airs on the eponymous night at 11:30 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. Fans can also stream full episodes using a Peacock subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.