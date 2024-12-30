I Just Found Out Saul Goodman Was Originally Supposed To Work At Hot Topic. What Happened And Why Breaking Bad Didn’t Go There
Totally different vibes.
As many Better Call Saul fans are well aware, one thing that made the AMC prequel stand apart from its predecessor was the use of black-and-white flash-forwards that gave audiences a peek into Saul Goodman’s life after splitting ties with Walter White. Gene’s introduction in Better Call Saul’s series premiere was an immediate callback to Breaking Bad, which set up Bob Odenkirk’s character managing an Omaha Cinnabon. But I was shocked to discover Saul was nearly set up in a different part of the mall: Hot Topic.
No, the man born Jimmy McGill wasn’t meant to be showcasing a previously untapped love of metal band T-shirts and Nightmare Before Christmas merch, at least not that we know of. It was just a creative choice that creator Vince Gilligan and the writers landed on when crafting Breaking Bad’s fifth and final season, with a coporate mall gig poking fun at how far away that kind of professional life is from Saul Goodman’s illegal dealings.
Breaking Bad writer and Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould took to BlueSky after stumbling upon an early draft of the second-to-last installment of the widely acclaimed drama, “Granite State,” and shared the page where the original idea for Saul’s follow-up gig was typed out, with the following message:
The scripted scene in question is taking place when Robert Forster's Ed is meeting with Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Odenkirk's shifty lawyer, and here's how Saul originally worded his assumed fate:
- Saul: I mean, a month from now, best case scenario, I'm managing a Hot Topic in Omaha.
For whatever reason, a Hot Topic in Omaha comes across as even more of a desolate situation for Saul than a Cinnabon in the same location. It would be very weird to pass by the semi-goth store and see someone with Gene's demeanor and mustache stocking shelves.
Why Breaking Bad Went From Hot Topic To CInnabon
Obviously the Breaking Bad episode that made it to air had no mention of that particular mall chain, which was replaced by the now-ubiquitous dessert brand Cinnabon. While it would be interesting to hear that the switch came about due to some deep character development ideas, it turns out Hot Topic was avoided for other reasons. As Gould explained in the comments beneath the post:
At which point someone pointed out that Cinnabon sounds funnier than Hot Topic anyway, to which Gould replied:
Never forget that the franchise's generosity included once giving Gene/Saul major props as its "favorite team member." At least, before things went far screwier in later seasons.
Don't get me wrong, I would have absolutely loved to have seen Saul-as-Gene dealing with Hot Topic inventory and customers, though it would have been the flip side of the bright, white aesthetics of Cinnabon's interiors. Plus, we wouldn't have gotten the all-time great cinnamon bun montage, which would be a crime against TV audiences.
But for those who would still like to know what Bob Odenkirk might have looked like as a more extreme Hot Topic manager, here he is in Mr. Show's Norma Jean Monster sketch.
Now to wash that image out of one's brain, both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul can be streamed in full with a Netflix subscription. Both shows go great with a nice, warm, fluffy, cinnamon bun.
