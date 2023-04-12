Savannah Chrisley Gets Honest About Being Told To ‘Distance’ Herself From Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley Ahead Of Their Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley may not be able to speak out amid their prison sentences, but their children have been discussing their legal situation since they reported in January. Their oldest daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been particularly vocal about her dissatisfaction and past “anger” over the situation . Additionally, she’s also shared candid details about how her siblings are processing their parents’ incarcerations. Savannah’s podcast has served as her outlet for discussing the matter and, during the latest episode, she recalled being told to “distance” herself from her folks before they went to jail.

Savannah Chrisley spoke with Perez Hilton in this week’s episode of the Unlocked podcast , and they got candid about the notorious blogger’s history with the Chrisley Knows Best clan. At the same time, they also found that they related to each other in a few key respects. Hilton also applauded Chrisley’s decision not to put space between herself and Todd and Julie’s legal issues. It was during this part of the conversation that the 25-year-old reality TV star revealed she was advised to do the opposite, and she wasn’t keen on doing so:

I was told that. 'We need to focus on your brand, Savannah,' and I don't care. Money means nothing. When you're literally stripped of everything, and I'm 25 now without my parents, that have been [there] my whole life. Literally, there has not been a sporting event, a school event, nothing. I never had to wonder, 'Where's Mom? Where's Dad?' They were always there and present.

As indicated in the comments above, the podcaster’s relationships with her folks are just too precious for her to forsake them after they were found guilty of bank fraud and more . Chrisley Knows Best fans can probably attest to the closeness of the Tennessee-based brood. Still, Savannah Chrisley previously explained that USA Network did ask her not to acknowledge the matter and, while she complied, she said that she struggled with it. Though she’s saying her piece now, she’s still had to deal with negativity in the process. She seems to be handling that element the best way that she can:

So it sucks and it's tough, but it's the cards that I've been dealt, and those are my parents. So I'm not just gonna give up when the going gets tough. I'm digging my heels in harder and I'm fighting for what I know is right. That's the biggest thing for me.

The media personality certainly didn’t hold anything back during this latest conversation. You can see her discussion with Perez Hilton in its entirety below:

Todd Chrisley is currently serving a 12-year sentence, while Julie is contending with a seven-year prison stint, with both being handed 16 months of probation each as well. Savannah has been critical of the manner in which their trial played out, arguing that the FBI didn’t do its due diligence while managing the alleged evidence in the case. More recently, she also claimed that her mom was experiencing poor conditions in jail, leading the prison bureau to respond and deny the assertions.