As Todd And Julie Chrisley Remain In Prison, Daughter Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Dealing With Negativity

The lives of the Chrisley family changed dramatically after the heads of the clan, Todd and Julie, were found guilty of bank fraud and more. The two were eventually sentenced to years in prison and began their stints this past January. As the two continue to serve time, their children have been facing a totally different reality. Their oldest daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been particularly candid when it comes to the changes she’s since experienced in her personal life. Now, the 25-year-old podcaster and cosmetics mogul is opening up about how she’s handled negativity as of late.

Savannah Chrisley previously revealed that she was initially “quick to anger” whenever her parents’ legal woes were brought up. The star also admitted that she struggled with not being able to discuss the situation with her family on their USA Network series, Chrisley Knows Best. While things haven’t been the easiest for her these days, it sounds like Chrisley is looking to keep a stiff upper lip and block out the noise. She took to Instagram to post a candid message, which simultaneously served as a tribute to her niece and younger brother and a guide on how she’s navigating this period in her life:

My whole world … It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️ Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s ‘The Three Musketeers’

Amid Julie and Todd Chrisley’s incarceration, Savannah has custody of 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe (the daughter of Kyle Chrisley). It’s clear that through this post, she’s found comfort in devoting her time to the two minors that are now in her care. In addition to the message, Savannah also included a sentimental video filled with photos and clips of the group spending time together. Check out the post – which also includes the hashtags #iloveyoumom and #iloveyoudad – below:

The Chrisley parents are currently facing significant sentences, with Todd having been given 12 years and Julie receiving 7. Both will have to serve 16 months of probation each when they’re released as well. They’re aiming to appeal the sentences, and their attorney, Alex Little, believes they’ll get a retrial . He contends that his clients’ case was “marred by serious and repeated errors” and that the government was “lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.”

Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley has also been critical of how her parents’ trial and subsequent imprisonment were and have been handled. She specifically blamed the governmen t for her parents’ eventual convictions and accused the FBI of not having done its due diligence while examining key details of the case. In addition, Savannah made bold claims about the prison conditions that Julie is currently facing, alleging that her mom has been denied properly heated and cooled living spaces. The Prison Bureau later responded and, while the organization did not release specifics on its facilities, it denied the accusations.

It appears as though Savannah Chrisley isn’t going to stop speaking out on her parents’ behalf. Of course, her main concern, right now, seems to be the safety and well-being of her brother and niece. One would expect the “Three Musketeers” to continue to lean on each other as they deal with the negative ramifications of their relatives’ incarceration.