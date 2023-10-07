After Saved By The Bell’s Tiffani Thiessen Shared Her Daughter’s Brutal Take On The Show, Mario Lopez Reveals His Kids’ Thoughts On It

Kids can be brutally honest, as many parents of Gen Xers and Millennials know. That can be very true when showing a kid one of your favorite childhood TV shows, as it can lead to some less-than-stellar reactions. Saved By the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen learned that the hard way after revealing her daughter’s humorously harsh opinion of the classic '90s teen sitcom. After Thiessen exposed her daughter’s take on the beloved series, her former castmate, Mario Lopez, revealed his own kids’ thoughts on it.

The Access host spoke up about his kids’ reaction to Saved By the Bell as he discussed his upcoming 50th birthday with Us Weekly. The NBC Saturday Morning series has experienced a resurgence courtesy of nostalgia-loving Gen Z and its since-canceled Peacock revival series. However, the sentiment hasn’t trickled down to the media personality's offspring. The proud father of three revealed his daughter and sons tried watching SBTB with less-than-stellar results. He said:

They tried but didn’t really dig it. I think my mom introduced it to them, and they were like, ‘No, we’re good.’ They don’t want to see any more of me; they get enough! [Laughs.]

At the very least, Mario Lopez’s mother tried doing her part to share Saved By the Bell with the new generation. Like many shows from the past, SBTB is an acquired taste for some viewers. Some storylines and characterizations have become questionable through a 2023 lens. Even Zack Morris himself, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, voiced his regrets over a few episodes. It may not be so deep for Lopez children, though, as they may simply not vibe with the occasionally cheesy nature of the series. Or it may just be weird for them to see a younger version of their dad participating in silly teen hijinks on screen.

Their apparent apprehension toward SBTB doesn’t reflect the love the series has garnered through the years, though. The A.C. Slater actor admitted during the interview that even he's “blown away” by the show’s longevity. The Internet appears to be filled with people who are discovering the NBC sitcom. Some newbies love the show’s late-'80s/early-'90s humor and fashion. Meanwhile, others voice hot takes – good, bad, or indifferent – about the corny storylines and character dynamics. Zack Morris’ questionable behavior alone has spawned multiple videos and essays in recent years. However, that hasn’t kept multiple generations from binging the '90s sitcom and cultivating a love for it.

Despite his children feeling "meh" about the Saturday morning series, Mario Lopez still cherishes his time on the beloved teen show. He and Tiffani Thiessen dropped some cool behind-the-scenes SBTB photos to celebrate the show’s 34th anniversary. Thiessen also shared that she, Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Elizabeth Berkley are still close, three decades after the original series ended. Hopefully, the cast’s closeness will lead them to collaborate on something again, even if it’s not another SBTB revival. That could give Lopez another opportunity to impress his kids with one of his productions.

If you want to revisit the original Saved By the Bell for nostalgia's sake, episodes of the series are available for Prime Video subscribers to purchase. And the reboot is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.