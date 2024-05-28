See Courteney Cox Celebrate The Onset Of Summer With Hilarious Friends Callback Video

With May coming to an end, it's time to say goodbye to spring and look forward to June and summer. Complete with fun in the sun, long nights with friends or significant others, and vacations, it’s one of the most anticipated times of the year. While the heat can have its side effects though, Courteney Cox embraced them and celebrated the onset of summer by throwing it back to a hilarious and relatable Friends scene.

Just days away from June, the Friends cast member took to Instagram to share a video as she gets ready to say goodbye to spring and hello to summer. Stepping onto her balcony, Cox shared how much she loved Miami. Unfortunately, once she was outside, her hair went a little bit frizzy, and she used a perfect sound from an episode of Friends to address it:

The episode in question is Season 9’s “The One in Barbados,” where Monica’s hair is as frizzy as ever, thanks to the humidity, as she kept reminding everyone on the gang's trip to the tropical island. At one point in the episode, Monica even tried to wear a hat to help manage it, but it just seemed to get worse and worse, so she pulled off a hipster look of sorts. With summer on the horizon, many people will likely be dealing with frizzy hair and the humidity, and they might be looking like Cox's character.

It’s been 20 years since the Friends finale, but it’s still arguably one of the best sitcoms ever. It’s crazy to think that after all these years the show is still be watched, either with reruns on TV or with a Max subscription. Not to mention the fact that even the cast is still constantly referencing it and not getting tired of it at all. Since there are 10 seasons of Friends, there are likely many more moments that can be used for summer, even if people don’t take a getaway to Barbados.

It's also crazy knowing that Courteney Cox was nearly broke before Friends came along, and now she’s on a balcony in Miami, thriving and referencing her beloved character. Considering it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the six friends, it was fate that Cox got the role. Of course, she is also known for the Scream franchise and much more, but Friends was truly what changed it all for her. Now, she gets to get ready for summer while playing back an iconic moment from the NBC sitcom.

Fans may want to take extra good care of their hair this summer if they don’t want to end up like Monica. However, sometimes, you just need to embrace the curls and the humidity. And honestly, it could be fun to recreate Cox's looks.

“The One in Barbados” is available to stream for Max subscribers if they really want to reminisce about silly moments like these that made Friends so irresistible.