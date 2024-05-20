‘Thank God For That Show!’ Courteney Cox Was Nearly Broke When The Infamous Friends Script Came Her Way
Monica Gellar came along at exactly the right time.
It’s a pretty well-known Friends trivia fact that the six main stars were each pulling in $1 million per episode by the end of the sitcom’s decade-long run on NBC. Royalties continue to roll in for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the estate of Matthew Perry, and it’s unlikely they’ve had to worry about their bank accounts for a very, very long time. Thirty years ago, however, the same couldn’t be said, as Cox recalled being nearly broke when she got that fateful audition to play Monica Gellar.
Courteney Cox got her big break on Friends in 1994, playing the super-clean tenant of the purple apartment that so many characters lived in. Her success has since continued on other projects, including the Scream franchise, but looking back, she recalled what a game-changer Friends was, telling CBS News:
It’s unlikely that any of the six actors could have imagined Friends being so successful so quickly — not to mention maintaining that success for decades after the show ended. At the time they were likely just happy to be able to pay the bills for a little longer.
It seems the show is still paying the bills, in a way, and Courteney Cox does not take for granted how fortunate she is, not just to have the lifestyle Friends has afforded her, but to have gone through that experience with people who she still considers more than just former colleagues. She said:
Courteney Cox may have been running out of money when the part of Monica came into her life, but according to Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, she had a pretty good feeling that Friends was going to change her luck. Davis has said that back in the day she and Cox were in the same yoga class, and after Cox did the Friends pilot, she was so confident it was going to be a hit that she went out and bought a Porsche.
It wasn’t just the Cougar Town actress who was struggling back in 1994, either. Matt LeBlanc famously was down to just $11 when he and his five would-be co-stars took their fabled trip to Las Vegas for one last hoorah of anonymity ahead of Friends’ premiere.
Things definitely worked out in the financial department for the Friends cast, and it really is crazy to think about how much that one script changed their lives so drastically. Lucky for us, we can continue to enjoy the results of their good fortune by streaming all 10 seasons and the reunion special with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.