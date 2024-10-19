See Shawn Mendes Pause His Concert To Pay Tribute To Liam Payne Following His Death
The singer took a moment to pay tribute to his friend and fellow artist.
Pop music fans and pop stars alike were devastated by the news that One Direction member Liam Payne had died at the age of 31. Now, a few days after his death, Shawn Mendes paused his concert to pay tribute to his fellow singer.
During Shawn Mendes' show in Brooklyn, New York on October 18 – which was two days after Payne died – he took a moment to reflect on the loss. Clearly emotional, the “Mercy” singer spoke about his love for the former One Direction member and dedicated his song “Heart of Gold” to him. You can see the full emotional moment below in the video posted to X by @TheSMendesUpdt:
Shawn Mendes talking about Liam Payne and dedicating 'Heart Of Gold' to him tonight at #ForFriendsAndFamilyOnly Brooklyn 💛 pic.twitter.com/ohSljOUvVbOctober 19, 2024
Mendes was clearly emotional in the video, and as he spoke, he took long breaks between sentences. Here’s his speech in full:
After that, he proceeded to play his song “Heart of Gold” in honor of Payne.
The track is featured on the "Treat You Better" singer's newest album Shawn, which comes out on November 15. Seemingly about losing a loved one too soon, not having the chance to say a proper goodbye and working to honor their legacy, some of the lyrics include, per Genius:
As the emotional track continues, Mendes’ chorus includes the title of the song, as he sings:
This tribute falls in line with the other statements and comments we’ve seen from those who were close with or worked with Payne. All four members of One Direction – Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Niall Horan – released a joint statement as well as individual tributes for their bandmate. Along with them, people who are fans of the guys and were hopeful for a 1D reunion also shared their appreciation for the late performer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The man who discovered 1D on X-Factor in 2010, Simon Cowell, also shared an emotional message about Payne and this devastating loss.
A common sentiment is that we lost the singer too soon, as he was only 31.
He died unexpectedly in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling off a third-floor balcony, per NYT. At the moment, the results of a toxicology report are pending, and we’re waiting for more answers about what caused this tragic event.
However, what is happening right now is there’s a whole lot of love going around for Payne from fans and stars alike.
We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Liam Payne’s family and loved ones.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.