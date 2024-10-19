See Shawn Mendes Pause His Concert To Pay Tribute To Liam Payne Following His Death

Pop music fans and pop stars alike were devastated by the news that One Direction member Liam Payne had died at the age of 31. Now, a few days after his death, Shawn Mendes paused his concert to pay tribute to his fellow singer.

During Shawn Mendes' show in Brooklyn, New York on October 18 – which was two days after Payne died – he took a moment to reflect on the loss. Clearly emotional, the “Mercy” singer spoke about his love for the former One Direction member and dedicated his song “Heart of Gold” to him. You can see the full emotional moment below in the video posted to X by @TheSMendesUpdt:

Shawn Mendes talking about Liam Payne and dedicating 'Heart Of Gold' to him tonight at #ForFriendsAndFamilyOnly Brooklyn 💛 pic.twitter.com/ohSljOUvVbOctober 19, 2024

Mendes was clearly emotional in the video, and as he spoke, he took long breaks between sentences. Here’s his speech in full:

You know, [when] we heard the news about Liam, we felt completely devastated and, I talked to Liam a couple of times. He was a beautiful soul, and his eyes gleamed, there was beauty shining through his eyes. It’s about grieving those we miss, the tears, and it’s also about celebrating them, who they were, and what they left in this world. I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there. And the world is crying for you brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family. And we miss you, man. So, this one is for you tonight Liam from all of us.

After that, he proceeded to play his song “Heart of Gold” in honor of Payne.

The track is featured on the "Treat You Better" singer's newest album Shawn, which comes out on November 15. Seemingly about losing a loved one too soon, not having the chance to say a proper goodbye and working to honor their legacy, some of the lyrics include, per Genius :

Honestly, it's been a while since I thought of you / Yeah, we haven't even talked much / I didn't know what you were going through / But sorry that I wasn't there

As the emotional track continues, Mendes’ chorus includes the title of the song, as he sings:

You had a heart of gold, yeah / You left too soon, I was out of your control / Until he became skin and bone / You have a heart of gold

This tribute falls in line with the other statements and comments we’ve seen from those who were close with or worked with Payne. All four members of One Direction – Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Niall Horan – released a joint statement as well as individual tributes for their bandmate. Along with them, people who are fans of the guys and were hopeful for a 1D reunion also shared their appreciation for the late performer.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The man who discovered 1D on X-Factor in 2010 , Simon Cowell, also shared an emotional message about Payne and this devastating loss.

A common sentiment is that we lost the singer too soon, as he was only 31.

He died unexpectedly in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling off a third-floor balcony, per NYT . At the moment, the results of a toxicology report are pending, and we’re waiting for more answers about what caused this tragic event.

However, what is happening right now is there’s a whole lot of love going around for Payne from fans and stars alike.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Liam Payne’s family and loved ones.