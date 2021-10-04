See The Crowd Go Wild As Harry Styles Admits What ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is Actually About

Harry Styles made quite the splash when he debuted his hit song “Watermelon Sugar” a couple of years ago, with a music video following in the summer of 2020. That track has blown up to the point that Styles himself barely has to sing the song while he’s out on tour, as the crowd is perfectly happy to do some of the work for him. However, at a recent show the singer actually confirmed what “Watermelon Sugar” is about. Needless to say, the crowd went wild.

The former One Direction star was performing recently in Nashville, Tennessee to a large crowd when he decided to run through his hit from the 2019 album Fine Line. At first, it didn’t seem as if he were willing to admit what the song was about, teasing and noting the meanings behind the lyrics don’t “really matter.” The crowd was totally hyped regardless, but there was more to come.

In fact, after saying it didn't really matter what "Watermelon Sugar" was about, the singer went ahead and blurted out that it’s about “the female orgasm," much to the crowd's pleasure. The video was shared by YouTuber Real_Vlogging_Mama.

It's about, uh, the sweetness of life. It's also about the female orgasm, but that's totally different, it's not really relevant.

Concerts are just now getting back into the full swing of things, so I’d have to assume that people were more than ready to scream and be enthusiastic no matter what it was that Harry Styles was chatting with the audience about onstage. It also doesn’t exactly take rocket science to get the connections between using fruit as imagery to describe a sexual rendezvous, particularly if you’ve seen the music video, which features Harry Styles really enjoying a piece of watermelon. Like, really.

Yet, there's a difference between having a general understanding of what a song is about and hearing it spoken plainly by an artist, as happened here. Previously, Harry Styles had played it pretty coy when it came to the official song's meaning. He's refused to admit the official meaning of the phrase "Watermelon Sugar" in interviews prior, only mentioning the word "touching" related to the song and saying the phrase came from a coffee table book.

Harry Styles has made headlines over the past year for his relationship with Olivia Wilde, who also directed him in the upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling as he expands his acting career. The two have been seen in public together since the start of 2021, but given "Watermelon Sugar" came out well before that -- when Olivia Wilde was still with her ex Jason Sudeikis -- you can bet your bottom dollar that song is not specifically about them.