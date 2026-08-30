Someone Finally Asked Andrew Garfield About His Love Life: ‘I’ll Say It On Record’

Andrew Garfield has no problem speaking about his 2026 movie releases like The Magic Faraway Tree and The Uprising. However, the famous actor has said before that he prefers to keep his personal life private . Nevertheless, when someone finally asked Garfield about what’s going on in his love life, he gave a discreet answer “on record”.

Being a celebrity can be tough when so much of your personal life is exposed to the public. A well-known star like Andrew Garfield can prefer a less-is-more approach when asked about his life outside of his career. However, Esquire asked the now-43-year-old British actor how things were going with his love life, and he shared this candid response:

I’ll say it on the record: it’s not something I will ever talk about. Maybe if I’m married with kids and 10 years into the relationship I might feel comfortable saying ‘my wife and my kids’. Maybe. But maybe fucking not!

Garfield does make a great point. It’s up to him how much of his personal life he wants to share. Maybe he’ll spill the tea, or maybe he won’t. But, ultimately, that’ll be his choice.

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The media has never strayed away from trying to find out who Andrew Garfield’s real-life leading lady is. Years ago, there was a lot of buzz around the fact that the L.A-born actor dated his real-life co-star , Emma Stone, whom he met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man, until 2015. Later, Garfield also went out with model Alyssa Miller for a few months until rumors emerged in 2022 that the pair reportedly broke up due to “work schedules” and “differences.”

The rumor mill didn’t stop there, as Garfield was later linked to other ladies, like Phoebe Dynevor, Rita Ora and Dr. Kate Thomas. Nevertheless, throughout each piece of gossip, the Social Network star has opted not to humor any of the narratives. More recently, Garfield has reportedly been dating Top Gun: Maverick ’s Monica Barbaro . (That fact is even mentioned in GQ's profile.) Garfield and Barbaro attended an Oscars after-party earlier this year and have since been spotted on other occasions as well.

Barbaro and Garfield are starring in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming movie, Artificial, believe it or not. Interestingly, Barbaro dodged a question regarding what it was like working with Garfield, saying she loved working with the whole cast. So, at first glance, it appears the One Night Only actress also wants to keep her love life private as well.

Still, as the two continue to work, it's hard to deny that they're an appealing couple. They were definitely couple goals when they appeared at this year’s Wimbledon Champions hand-in-hand. While nothing has been confirmed or denied about Garfield and Barbaro’s relationship status, I'm happy for now to let their actions speak for themselves.

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There could, of course, come a time when Andrew Garfield chooses to speak more opening about romance in his life. However, I can also respect that Garfield wants to try his best to let his love life be his own business and not feel obligated to give those who ask a play-by-play. Clearly, being vague is the best way for him to ensure something so personal remains sacred.