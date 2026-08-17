Sebastian Maniscalco Did Not Have The Typical Reaction To Getting Spoofed On SNL

Sebastian Maniscalco has emerged as one of the biggest stand ups out there. After going viral for his over-the-top stories about his family and married life, he is now playing arenas, including Madison Square Garden. Since his fame has risen, he has become notable enough to be impersonated on Saturday Night Live. Not just once, but he's been impersonated twice by both Marcello Hernández (with Harry Styles' help). But how does Maniscalco feel about them?

(Image credit: NBC)

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the comic opened up about what it was like to see himself spoofed on the show. He said it was flattering, but also sounds a bit annoyed that he himself hasn’t been on SNL, despite it being a breeding ground for so many comedian careers, and it being a big milestone for a famous comedian to host.

His dad apparently felt the same way.

Everybody's been on Saturday Night Live but me. And I'm wondering how I get on the show. Of course, my dad's upset. He's like, ‘What's going on? They're imitating you. And making all this money off you, and you're not even there.’

I’m surprised the season 51 SNL cast didn’t call Maniscalco up! One of the best bits on the show has been when a cast member does an impression in front of a celebrity they are impersonating. I remember iconic ones like Andy Samberg and Mark Zuckerberg as well as Mick Jagger and Jimmy Fallon. To see Hernández do it in front of Maniscalco would be hilarious and the fact that it hasn’t happened yet feels like a missed opportunity.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

The funnyman additionally told the talk show host that he was surprised that when Harry Styles was a Season 51 host and musical guest, he also impersonated him alongside Hernández. Styles is a mega star who is outside of the comedy orbit, so I think the surprise makes sense because it is just so unexpected. Maniscalco went as far to suggest that Styles likely didn’t even know who he was, saying:

It’s good, very flattering. I don't even know if Harry Styles knew who I was. I think they probably had to show him a video and go, ‘Could you do this?’ …. You never know who knows who doesn't. I don't know when I come out here [on your show], are you clapping because you were told, ‘Give it up for this guy!’

I personally think the “Watermelon Sugar” singer knew exactly who Maniscalco was. The host has a lot of say in what ends up on air, and I highly doubt someone like Styles would back a sketch that required him to do an impression of someone he didn’t know. Plus, the sketch itself was so hilarious and spot on, it would’ve only worked if he knew exactly who the over-the-top comedian was.

Sebastian Maniscalco: New Lawyer - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Let’s face it, Maniscalco is famous now, even if he is just getting used to it himself. His reach no longer lives in niche comedy fan communities, and is extending to superstar musicians like Harry Styles. Like he said, I think it’s about time that the stand-up hosts the legendary NBC sketch-show, and I’d love to see the Grammy winner come back to be a part of it.

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You can revisit Harry Styles and Marcello Hernández’s Sebastian Maniscalco impression, and more hilarious moments from this past season of SNL by streaming the show now with a Peacock subscription. Fans of Maniscalco should also check out his latest hilarious stand up special, It Ain't Right, which is now available with a Hulu subscription.