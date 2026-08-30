Could WWE Legend Scott Steiner's Son Also Become a Wrestling Superstar? I Think His Chances Just Got Better

The son of WWE legend Scott Steiner could be making his way to the WWE after a setback in her journey to joining the NFL. Brock Rechsteiner was recently released by the New Orleans Saints, and it has me thinking the chances are better that he'll be in the company soon.

Rechsteiner's release was first reported by Nick Underhill on X, as NFL teams solidify their rosters ahead of the NFL's latest season kicking off on the 2026 TV schedule. Bleacher Report wrote that the wide receiver went undrafted and joined the team via a mini-camp back in May.

While the reasons for his release were not publicly disclosed, fans suspected underperformance in training camp paired with a violation of the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy played a factor. He may find another team to take a chance on him, but if not, the WWE might welcome him with open arms.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Why Brock Rechsteiner May Join The WWE After Being Cut By The Saints

If it wasn't evident by the constant appearances by sports stars in the WWE, there's some pretty heavy crossover between the two. This is especially true when it comes to pro football, as some of the biggest superstars of the brand started as NFL players before turning to the WWE. Dwayne "The Rock Johnson, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and countless other legends and current superstars have the NFL on their resume, so Brock Rechsteiner would be right at home.

Not to mention if there's one thing the WWE loves more than NFL stars, it's nepotism. I say that in jest, but think of all the top superstars in the industry who had a parent previously wrestle in the brand? Two of them are the faces of the company (Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns), and are appearing in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. All this to say, having a famous parent in WWE can open a lot of doors.

It's also worth noting that Brock Rechsteiner already has an NIL deal with the WWE as of February of 2025 (via POST Wrestling), so getting him in to begin training, presumably, wouldn't take that long. Assuming he's ready to leave the NFL, he could be there soon!

Teaming Up With Bron Breakker Would Give Him A Huge Leg Up

It's no secret there's already one Steiner dominating in the WWE, to the point he didn't even need his family name to get over. Bron Breakker does pay homage to his father Rick and uncle Scott, however, in other ways, and it's clear the company values him as a top young talent in the company.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On the WWE What Is WWE Doing With Dominik Mysterio? Seriously, What Is Going On?

The WWE has experimented with pairing Bron Breakker with others in recent years, and you'd have to think they'd do it again with Brock Rechsteiner if he joined. After all, their dads first made a splash in the WWE as a sibling tag team and were a pretty fearsome duo. Imagine seeing this young duo hitting the Frankensteiner with that nasty spear Breakker does!

I'm officially hype for this to happen, but it's worth noting we have no way of knowing if Brock Rechsteiner is done with pursuing an NFL career. He could always find his way onto the practice squad of another pro team, or could try out for one of the Canadian Football teams. He doesn't need to go straight to the WWE just yet, but if that's where it all leads eventually, I'd certainly consider joining sooner rather than later.

We'll keep an eye out to see if another Steiner is on their way to the WWE. The wrestling company, in the meantime, is building toward Sunday Night's Main Event and Money In The Bank, so now is as good a time as ever to hop back in if you haven't watched in a bit.