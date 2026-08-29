One Ted Lasso Scene Brett Goldstein 'Ruined A Lot' Of Takes For Because He Was Laughing Too Hard

Roy Kent, famously, does not smile, laugh or look very happy in general, often. He’s the gruff guy of AFC Richmond, and Brett Goldstein plays him perfectly (as his Emmys prove). However, that does not mean the actor gets through every scene perfectly, as one of his former Ted Lasso co-stars revealed a scene that the Roy actor “ruined a lot” of takes for because he kept cracking up.

The scene in question is featured in Season 3, Episode 3, and it’s when Zava (remember him?) meets the team. According to Toheeb Jimoh, when they filmed this, everyone came to set with their “silly turned up to the max,” and Jason Sudeikis specifically was making everyone break, as the Sam actor explained to TV Guide :

This was the silliest Jason we got, he just kept making everybody laugh. Sometimes Jason like goes out of his way to make sure that everybody corpses on set. He's like 'No, yeah, let's just waste everyone's time, man.'

There are a ton of funny moments in this sequence that you can watch with an Apple TV subscription . However, I think the funniest part is when Zava is addressing the team and keeps stepping right in front of Ted, forcing Ted to sidestep the player while he’s reacting to the nonsense he’s relaying. Sudeikis’ facial expressions are priceless, and they make the absurdity of this whole situation abundantly clear.

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Apparently, all that really got Brett Goldstein, too, as Jimoh said:

I would love to see the outtakes for this scene, Brett ruined a lot of these takes by laughing so much.

Brett Goldstein may have won Emmys for playing Roy Kent , but that does not mean he’s immune to Sudeikis and co’s antics. And this scene was particularly hard to get through because of all the hilarious elements that were involved. Explaining all of that, Jimoh said:

First, there’s the Zava entrance, some of the boys on that side of the locker room had so much license to just be silly and ‘Oh my God, he touched me’ and all of that stuff. And then Zava comes in, and then there’s that little dosey-doe. And like, Jason, give him any opportunity to be behind you, and have the camera on him, and [Zava actor Maximilian Osinski] just kept being like, ‘What the hell is happening?’ Because everybody’s breaking up, and Jason’s just like, you know, doing what he does best.

He went on about other details from the scene that got everyone to break. Overall, they concluded that they just had to use what they had. They likely weren’t going to get a take where everyone could keep a perfectly straight face.

What’s unique about this scene is Ted really doesn’t say much, and as Ted Lasso’s funniest quotes prove, he’s a chatty Cathy. In this case, the coach was silenced by Zava, who addressed the entire team with messages that were ridiculous and nonsensical. So, Sudeikis' character was left to react to the player his team looked up to, and it was hilarious.

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