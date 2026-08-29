One Ted Lasso Scene Brett Goldstein 'Ruined A Lot' Of Takes For Because He Was Laughing Too Hard
He's here, he's there, he's laughing everywhere.
Roy Kent, famously, does not smile, laugh or look very happy in general, often. He’s the gruff guy of AFC Richmond, and Brett Goldstein plays him perfectly (as his Emmys prove). However, that does not mean the actor gets through every scene perfectly, as one of his former Ted Lasso co-stars revealed a scene that the Roy actor “ruined a lot” of takes for because he kept cracking up.
The scene in question is featured in Season 3, Episode 3, and it’s when Zava (remember him?) meets the team. According to Toheeb Jimoh, when they filmed this, everyone came to set with their “silly turned up to the max,” and Jason Sudeikis specifically was making everyone break, as the Sam actor explained to TV Guide:
There are a ton of funny moments in this sequence that you can watch with an Apple TV subscription. However, I think the funniest part is when Zava is addressing the team and keeps stepping right in front of Ted, forcing Ted to sidestep the player while he’s reacting to the nonsense he’s relaying. Sudeikis’ facial expressions are priceless, and they make the absurdity of this whole situation abundantly clear.
Apparently, all that really got Brett Goldstein, too, as Jimoh said:
Brett Goldstein may have won Emmys for playing Roy Kent, but that does not mean he’s immune to Sudeikis and co’s antics. And this scene was particularly hard to get through because of all the hilarious elements that were involved. Explaining all of that, Jimoh said:
He went on about other details from the scene that got everyone to break. Overall, they concluded that they just had to use what they had. They likely weren’t going to get a take where everyone could keep a perfectly straight face.
What’s unique about this scene is Ted really doesn’t say much, and as Ted Lasso’s funniest quotes prove, he’s a chatty Cathy. In this case, the coach was silenced by Zava, who addressed the entire team with messages that were ridiculous and nonsensical. So, Sudeikis' character was left to react to the player his team looked up to, and it was hilarious.
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Now, I’d love to know what other scenes broke Brett Goldstein and the cast, because I’m sure there are more. Hopefully, as Season 4 of Ted Lasso continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, we’ll get some new stories about all this too. In the meantime, you can see what funny business is going down at AFC Richmond by catching new episodes of the great Apple TV show every Wednesday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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