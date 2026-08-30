Josh Gad’s Most Memorable Frozen Fan Moment Involves Sacha Baron Cohen And A Bathroom

Frozen’s Olaf is one of the best Disney animated sidekicks due to his lovable personality and heartwarming belief that “some people are worth melting for.” However we can’t forget about voice actor Josh Gad, who's helped make the adorable snowman the endearing figure that he is. Apparently, he’s got a fan in Borat’s Sacha Baron Cohen, as Gad recalled a memorable encounter involving a bathroom.

It’s understandable that a Disney character like Olaf would have so many fans, especially considering that Frozen is one of the top-grossing Disney films . While Anna’s friend is made of snow, he’s got such a warm heart. Amid D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Gad spoke to People about the immense love for his frosty alter ego and mentioned a memorable fan experience he had with Baron Cohen during an event:

I have a pretty funny one. I was at a party. It was shortly after we did the first Frozen. It was like an Oscar party. And this large man pushes me into a bathroom. And [Sacha] goes, ‘Listen, mate, I need you to do a voice message for my kids as Olaf.’ And so I did it, and I said, ‘I am Olaf.’ He goes, ‘No, no. Do it again.’ He had me do it like six times because he didn’t like the quality of the first five.

Not the Ali G actor directing Gad! I guess it was for his kids, though, so the message had to be top notch. What's sweet, though, is that the Beauty and the Beast actor also mentions that he will only do voice messages as the Disney snowman instead of videos. That way, his fans will only picture Olaf and he can maintain the illusion that the character is real, as he likely is to some very young fans.

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There's a lot of weight and honor that comes with voicing a popular Disney character. In fact, that’s why Gad got real about regretting not changing his voice to play the Frozen character, as he could be easily recognized by kids whenever he talks. Still, it’s hard to imagine Olaf sounding any differently from how the Floridian actor naturally sounds in vocally.

Another way that voicing Olaf didn’t work in Gad’s favor was when he was driving with his family and saw kids in the car next to him singing Olaf’s “In Summer.” The Annie Award winner wanted to “blow their minds” by singing along with them, but he scared the kids away . Whether you cause a car to drive away or are asked to record as Olaf multiple times for a famous actor like Cohen, it seems there’s never a dull moment when you’re the memorable voice behind a beloved Disney character.

While I can't say I would've guessed Josh Gad’s most memorable fan experience would be recording with Sacha Baron Cohen recording in a bathroom, it's definitely a funny story. Also, I hope that Cohen’s kids were ultimately satisfied with what they heard, especially given all of those takes.

I’m sure Sacha Baron Cohen’s kids will be excited to hear Josh Gad voice Olaf in the upcoming Disney film , Frozen 3, which opens in theaters on November 24th, 2027. You can also catch up on the entire animated franchise available for streaming with your Disney+ subscription .