How Drunk Does Seth Meyers Get During Those Day Drinking Segments? (Plus, The Secret To Those Hangovers)

When Seth Meyers made the transition from SNL head writer and “Weekend Update” extraordinaire to his own late night show, he needed a gimmick. He found it day drinking with big celebrities like Kristen Stewart and delightful imbibers like Kelly Clarkson . As it turns out though, the day drinking is not acting, and Meyers actually ends up very drunk.

So, How Much Day Drinking Happens During The Day Drinking?

During a recent Q&A, someone actually asked Seth Meyers about the day drinking, and while the window is not super long, the amount is not for the faint of heart.

I would say like in recent years [the sessions] would be more like from 4:00-6:00, and that’s pretty rough.

He previously admitted the videos on YouTube have to be “edited for time,” so fans are really only seeing about 40% or so of the actual drinking going on. If you’ve seen him drink with Martha Stewart and more, there’s quite a bit of shots and cocktails shown, so it’s hard to imagine how much is really going into their bodies.

The one pro to day drinking? He can go to sleep right afterwards, and in fact designs his days to go home as soon as the day drinking is done. Whether or not that’s amazing for every is a little fuzzier though.

Seth Meyers’ Wife Has To Put Up With A Lot Thanks To Day Drinking

Seth Meyers sounds like he's game for the drinking, but apparently he's not really the most sturdy drinker. In fact, he sounds like a bit of a mess.

I remember the last time Alexi was like, ‘Oh my god, have you not – you need to take a shower. Like, ‘cause I smelled so much like alcohol. My reaction was like a 1950s soap opera star. I was like, ‘I will be sleeping on the couch! I don’t need to come home and be told I smell bad.’ She’s like, ‘You’re a child.’

I distinctly remember another time Seth Meyers was so wasted after a bout of day drinking he ended up passing out in the hallway of his home. He’d been going hard in the paint with Rihanna (in fact he told James Corden that’s the drunkest he’d ever been), and had no regrets, until “fell asleep in the hallway” of his NY pad and his poor wife stuck a water by his head.

While he said at the time it was passive aggressive, it’s also kind of sweet, and it’s clear she has her husband’s back. however, and he also revealed she did him a solid and found a way to sober him up a bit better after these crazy drinking bouts.

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The last couple though, my wife found this sort of activated charcoal drink that you do before, and I’ve been less hungover the next day. But I’ve been very drunk when I’ve gotten home that day.

So, it’s nice to know he has someone looking after him, and he's said before that over the years he's "scaled down" his drinking outside of the segments. The things we do for content, though, am I right?