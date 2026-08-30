Alan Ritchson Is Teasing A Big Reacher Season 5 Stunt, And I Can't Stop Thinking About One Fan's Comment

TV’s streaming era has been plagued in part by rise in the number of series that go multiple years between new seasons, such as personal faves Severance and Pluribus, with Netflix customers feeling particularly peeved by the lack of consistency. That norm-change from TV’s linear era hasn’t been prevalent everywhere, however, with Alan Ritchson’s Reacher leading the charge at Prime Video for yearly season drops. As proof, the actor is already teasing a Season 5 stunt as audiences are only midway through the critically lauded fourth season.

Over the weekend, Ritchson was busy filming the next episodic adaptation of a Lee Child novel, and took an impromptu video while out on location to give his followers a sequence to get hyped about one day watching (long after the 2026 TV schedule has gone kaput). Check out the post below!

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

As seen in the clip, Alan Ritchson and Reacher crew members were out in a wooded area near what appears to be a river, stream or creek. One fan claimed they’re filming at Canada’s Minden Whitewater Preserve on the Gull River. And while some of us here in the U.S. may currently be sweating our skin off with temperatures over 100°, the actor has already talked about waking up to summer snow. Given that, it’s probably safe to assume that the rapids aren’t exactly steaming up like jacuzzi water.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Case in point, one fan dropped this observational comment that makes whatever stunt sequence Ritchson is filming sound absolutely miserable.

f you’re in Canada, this water must beee ccccooooolllldddd mah friend @lizzy_trevisan

For whatever reason, when I'm watching movies or TV shows where characters are stuck in some kind of water-bound situation, my brain is usually detached enough that I'm not actively thinking about what the water feels like. (Titanic being an exception, natch.) I wasn't even thinking about it in Reacher's fourth episode when the Hoth women jumped off of that bridge and into the water to avoid being arrested.

But now that it's come up in this context, with another commenter noting that Ritchson appears to be wearing a thermal suit in the pic, I can't wait until this sequence plays out during Season 5, so that I can make sure to pay very close attention to the actor's face whenever he hits the water, where he'll hopefully be delivering a truly priceless reaction.

Of course, the director and others will presumably set the scene up so that Ritchson's face isn't shown right when Ritchson goes into the river, specifically so that viewers can't see any over-the-top facial reactions and/or audible discomfort. But in my idealized mindscape, there will be several blooper-esque moments filmed during the sequence that will be released to fans later on. I just hope I still remember all this more than a year from now.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before Season 5 gets here with all of its super-cold rapids, we still have half of Season 4 to get through. This is a season where Reacher has used a bowling ball as a harmful weapon, where Ritchson has used a birthday cake as a celebratory weapon, and where the titular character unwittingly had sex with the enemy for the first time. What other action-packed chaos is coming next?

Find out when the next episodes drops on Prime Video every Wednesday at 3:01 a.m. ET.