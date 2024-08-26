The Cat In The Hat Movie: What We Know About The New Dr. Seuss Adaptation

Get ready to revisit your childhood because The Cat in the Hat is getting another movie adaptation. While the upcoming kids movie won’t be on the 2025 movie release schedule , we at least know a few things about this upcoming film.

I’m sure everyone knows The Cat in the Hat well, either from childhood or from reading it to children. The children’s book, authored by Dr. Seuss has been around for decades and has received a few adaptations, either in television specials or in the 2003 live-action film starring Mike Myers—but now, it’s finally getting the animated film treatment it deserves.

However, when will this film be released? And who will star in it? Here is what we know so far about The Cat in the Hat.

According to Deadline , The Cat in the Hat will be released on March 6, 2026. Yeah, you read that right. We have to wait more than a year for this movie to come out, so it’s not going to be on the 2024 movie schedule either. It was supposed to come out in 2025 but was pushed back.

However, this is a blessing in disguise. March 2025 already has a decent amount of movies coming out, from the new live-action Snow White to the untitled Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan vampire flick . It’ll be nice to see it appear later on and have its own time to shine.

The Cat In The Hat Cast

Get ready because the voice cast for this film is pretty stellar, as confirmed by the Deadline article above:

Bill Hader as the Cat in the Hat

Bill Hader is set to star in The Cat in the Hat, voicing the titular role in the film. Bill Hader became widely known for his time on Saturday Night Live as a cast member and writer, but he has since broken out into other big film and TV roles.

He was the star of the Barry cast , which earned him several Primetime Emmy awards and nominations. He also starred in films like Trainwreck, If, Noelle, IT Chapter Two, Toy Story 4, and more.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson was also confirmed for The Cat in the Hat. Brunson is primarily known as the lead of the Abbott Elementary cast but has held recurring roles in shows like Single Parents, iZombie, and more. She was part of the main cast of A Black Lady Sketch Show and also had a recurring role in Miracle Workers, an underrated series.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang will voice a role in The Cat in the Hat. The actor is known for being a current cast member on Saturday Night Live (and honestly, one of the funniest, if I do say so myself). He’s also appeared in movies like Fire Island and Bros, as well as TV shows like Girls5Eva, The Other Two and more.

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez is confirmed for a role in The Cat in the Hat. The actress had a breakout year with her part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as America Chavez, but she has also appeared in shows such as Raven’s Home and The Baby-Sitters Club. She also happened to win the thirty-second season of Dancing with the Stars.

Matt Berry

Matt Berry will also have a voice role in The Cat in the Hat. The actor is also a comedian and has appeared in several comedy shows, like The IT Crowd, What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London and more. He has also appeared in movies like Christopher Robin, The Inventor, Snow White, and The Huntsman.

Paula Pell

Last on the cast list (so far) is Paula Pell, who is confirmed for a voice role in The Cat in the Hat. The actress was a writer on Saturday Night Live for several years and has also appeared in many TV shows, including 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Funny or Die Presents, The Mindy Project, Big Mouth, Love, and more.

Talk about a stacked cast – and now it just makes me more excited for the film.

What Is The Cat In The Hat About?

I mean, it’s The Cat in the Hat, so the film is going to be an adaptation of the famous character of the same name from the book by Dr. Seuss, which was published in 1957. However, Deadline did give us a little bit of a premise – the film will follow the Cat’s biggest challenge yet: to help two siblings and cheer them up when they “move to a new town.”

For those who need a refresher, the children’s book follows the Cat when he shows up at a house with siblings (named Sally and an unnamed boy) and shows a bunch of tricks to the children. Then two characters—known as Thing 1 and Thing 2—are released into the home, and they make a mess of everything. Cat comes back with a machine to clean everything up.

The story is pretty basic, so I’m not surprised that the animated film will be a bit different from the book, but I’m down for anything.

The Movie Will Be Animated

As mentioned above, The Cat in the Hat will be animated. Believe it or not, this will be the first time this particular novel has been animated in a full-length feature film, so I’m excited to see how they do. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is handling it, and they’ve animated several big films like The Lego Movie and DC League of Super-Pets, so I'm feeling confident for this adaptation.

Alessandro Carloni And Erica Rivinoja Directed And Wrote The Film

The last thing we know from that Deadline article is that Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja will co-direct The Cat in the Hat. Carloni has worked on several DreamWorks Animation films before, including the Kung Fu Panda films, The Croods, and the How to Train Your Dragon films.

Rivinoja has worked on movies like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Girls Trip, The Addams Family, Clouds with a Chance of Meatballs 2, and more. She’s also worked on TV shows like South Park and Clone High, so I have a strong feeling this movie is going to be funny.

What are you excited about when it comes to The Cat in the Hat? All I know is that I’m going to have to wear my Thing 1 shirt to the theatre – and force my boyfriend to wear Thing 2.