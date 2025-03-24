With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes, Seth Rogen’s The Studio Is Being Called A ‘Self-Loathing Love Letter’ To Hollywood
New series coming to Apple TV+.
There are some spectacular options right now on the Apple TV+ calendar, and Seth Rogen is hoping he’s got the next show to utter in the same breath as Apple TV+’s best series like Severance and Ted Lasso. The Studio premieres on March 26, parodying the behind-the-scenes happenings in Hollywood. Rogen stars as Matt Remick, a newly appointed studio head who must learn to balance his dreams of creating prestige cinema with the constraints of, well, everything else.
The cast is objectively phenomenal — starring Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn alongside Seth Rogen — but it’s the guest stars you simply won’t believe. Apple TV+’s The Studio got people talking when it premiered at SXSW, so let’s see what critics are saying before it becomes available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription. According to Judy Berman of Time magazine, it’s the first great new show of 2025. Berman says:
Peter Travers of Good Morning America also dubs The Studio the best new comedy on the 2025 TV schedule so far, saying Seth Rogen has never been better, and along with co-creator and co-director of all 10 episodes Evan Goldberg, he busts open a piñata of juicy inside jokes for film geeks to devour. The critic continues:
Nick de Semlyen of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars, writing that Seth Rogen brilliantly spoofs the daftness of the movie business, and by the time Martin Scorsese is sobbing in the arms of Charlize Theron, The Studio will likely have sucked you in. De Semlyen says:
Paul Bradshaw of NME awards the upcoming comedy series with a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, also invoking Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage as he says the creators “deliver a 10-part self-loathing love letter to the biz that just might be the sharpest, funniest show of 2025 so far.” More from Bradshaw:
Nick Hilton of the Independent rates The Studio 4 stars out of 5, calling it laugh-out-loud funny and praising Seth Rogen’s strangely relatable Hollywood executive. Because each episode is self-contained, Hilton notes they’re a bit hit-or-miss, but this series is ultimately worth checking out. The critic says:
This sounds like a can’t-miss comedy, especially for fans who love to see Hollywood satirizing its most ridiculous quirks. The above critics aren’t the only ones raving about The Studio. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 97%. The first two episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, with one episode coming each Wednesday thereafter.
