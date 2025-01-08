Critics Have Seen Tim Allen's Shifting Gears, And They Got Real About Whether This ABC Sitcom Is Running Smoothly Or Staling
Is this show speeding down the road or in need of an auto part store?
Tim Allen is making his return to the small screen in the 2025 TV schedule’s highly anticipated sitcom Shifting Gears. However, as critics share their takes on this new comedy from the beloved actor, it’s becoming clear many think this show doesn’t have the parts for the long haul. So, with that being said, let’s break down exactly what critics are saying about this new ABC comedy.
Overall, there has been quite a bit of excitement surrounding Shifting Gears. It stars two beloved actors, Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, and its premise – a comedy about a stubborn widowed restoration shop owner reconnecting with his estranged daughter – sounded like a winner. However, many reviews think the series falls a bit short.
For example, THR’s Daniel Fienberg explained that he “watched Shifting Gears thinking it was Last Man Standing without the guts to come right out and just be Last Man Standing.” Earlier in the review, he noted that the show feels like the sitcoms we've seen from Allen before, and there wasn’t much that shifted gears for him, as he wrote:
Over at IndieWire, Ben Travers also wasn’t on board with Shifting Gears. As the headline noted, he thought the show was “stuck idling.” He wrote at length about the various reasons he thought the show did not work and ultimately gave it a D+. To prove that opinion, he explained:
Kelly Lawler of USA Today also wasn’t here for Shifting Gears. While she notes that she thought this show “would be a lot worse than it is,” she was by no means impressed. Comparing it to Last Man Standing by stating that Allen plays an “overwrought patriarch” with a daughter or two in both, she made it clear that this sitcom wasn't for her:
However, she also explained that she’s not the biggest fan of the leading man and that people who do like Tim Allen’s movies and shows will probably enjoy this – as the headline said, she thinks this comedy is made “exclusively for Tim Allen lovers.” So, when it comes to Shifting Gears, mileage may vary.
To prove that, TV Line’s Dave Nemetz enjoyed the show a lot more than other critics, writing that “Tim Allen knows his niche.” And overall, according to this critic, the new ABC series does a fine job. While it’s not doing anything revolutionary, he did enjoy it:
Along the same lines, The LA Times’ Robert Lloyd explained that Shifting Gears explores themes of generational and political differences in ways that have been done for, well, generations. It’s not new, they’re not reinventing the wheel, but it also functions just fine, as he explained:
Overall, the general consensus is that Shifting Gears is by no means one of the best sitcoms of all time. However, while some can’t seem to stand it, others find it entertaining and worth about 20 minutes plus ads of your time.
As I mentioned, mileage may vary on this one. So, if you’d like to make up your own mind about Tim Allen and Kat Dennings’ new comedy, you can watch Shifting Gears tonight, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or you can stream it the next day with a Hulu subscription.
