11 Great Shows Like Will Trent And How To Watch Them

As anyone who has ever watched it knows, Will Trent it is not just another crime procedural, but something special. From developers Daniel T. Thomsen and Liz Heldens, it stars Ramón Rodríguez as a Georgia-based special agent with a nearly unmatched solve record, but a personality that others find challenging and a secret that makes his job a challenge for him. Of course, despite what makes it unique, the series — which is now in its second season on ABC — does share a few elements with other great mystery TV shows that we believe fans should also check out if they have not already, which we have compiled below.

Pieces Of Her (2022)

A 30-year-old woman (Bella Heathcoat) witnesses a violent event that leads her to uncover long-buried, dark secrets about her own mother (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette).

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Will Trent is based on a series of best-selling novels by Karin Slaughter, whose other book, Pieces of Her, was adapted into a Netflix miniseries which might satisfy fans of her writing style who are looking for something a bit darker.

Castle (2009-2016)

After being brought into questioning for a case inspired by his work, a famous mystery writer (Nathan Fillion), he teams up with a by-the-book homicide detective (Stana Katic) to solve unusual cases in Manhattan.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Instead of being based on a series of crime novels, Castle is an often funny and romantic ABC police procedural about a crime novelist-turned-police consultant partnered with a cop who initially can’t stand his arrogance, which is similar to Will Trent's relationship with his partner, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson).

The Mentalist (2008-2015)

After the murder of his wife and daughter, a con man (Simon Baker) comes clean about his fake psychic powers and uses the skills he once used for fraudulent purposes as a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Like Will Trent, the Emmy-nominated CBS drama, The Mentalist, is also a popular TV show about a mystery solver with high intelligence, strong observational abilities, and a slightly arrogant disposition who was motivated to pursue a career in law enforcement by his dark past.

Psych (2016-2014)

The son of a retired cop (James Roday Rodriguez) uses his astute observational skills to start a fraudulent police psychic consultation business with his childhood friend (Dulé Hill).

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: In addition to being kind of like The Mentalist in reverse, USA’s Psych is comparable to Will Trent for being another relatively lighthearted crime drama with a protagonist who often butts heads with his colleagues.

Monk (2002-2009)

Following the murder of his wife, a successful former police detective (Tony Shalhoub) instead becomes a private consultant to the San Francisco police, despite his obsessive-compulsive disorder and many intense fears often getting in the way.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: The Emmy-winning Monk is a USA crime dramedy with even more distinct similarities to Will Trent, considering how Trent also has a psychological disorder that affects his otherwise brilliant investigative methods: dyslexia.

Perception (2012-2015)

A renowned neuropsychiatrist and diagnosed schizophrenic (Will & Grace cast member Eric McCormack) uses his unique perspective of the world to assist the FBI in complicated cases.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: The short-lived, but much-admired, TNT original, Perception, is yet another drama in which the protagonist suffers from a psychological disorder, which he actually manages to use for the benefit of solving crimes, in this case.

Lie To Me (2009-2011)

A body language expert (Tim Roth) and his team help assist in criminal investigations by weeding out who may or may not be telling the truth.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Trent has a decent ability to tell when someone is being dishonest, which might have made him a good fit to join the Lightman Group on Lie to Me, on which Will Trent cast member Erika Christensen once made a memorable appearance as a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Poker Face (2023-Present)

Forced to go on the run, a former casino employee (Natasha Lyonne) finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation at every stop, and uses her mysterious, unfailing ability to detect a lie to solve the crime.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Someone who would have thrown the Lightman Group for a loop is another refreshingly unique TV detective: Charlie Cale from creator Rian Johnson’s Poker Face, who may be a lot easier to get along with than Trent, but does share his refusal to back down from getting to the bottom of a murder case.

Criminal Minds (2005-Present)

A team of experienced federal agents uses their psychological expertise to identify the most dangerous people in the country.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Will Trent may not specialize in criminal profiling, but would probably be damn good at it, meaning he would make a great addition to the cast of Criminal Minds, which is simply one of the most popular procedural dramas in recent memory.

Gang Related (2014)

A detective (Ramón Rodríguez) wrestles between his allegiance to the force and a gang lord (Cliff Curtis) who has served as a father figure his whole life.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Before Rodríguez was cast as the title character of Will Trent, one of his first lead TV roles was as another lawman with a dark past and secrets of his own on Gang Related — a short-lived drama that aired on Fox.

Quantico (2015-2018)

An FBI agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) recalls the days of her training to try to figure out who framed her for a deadly bombing in New York City.

Why it is a great show for Will Trent fans: Before Jake McLaughlin was cast on Will Trent as Det. Michael Ormewood, he starred on another ABC drama called Quantico in the role of FBI Special Agent Ryan Booth.

Another way that Will Trent is similar to many of the TV shows above is that it can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription, if you don't manage to catch it on ABC, Tuesday nights at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CST.