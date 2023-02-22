How Will Trent Stars Ramón Rodríguez And Erika Christensen Had A Head Start On Building Will And Angie's Relationship, According To The Showrunner
Will and Angie's relationship will only get more tragic on Will Trent, according to showrunner Dan Thomsen, and Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen had an early edge on their characters.
ABC’s Will Trent is going strong in its first season, as fans get to know the cast of characters better and better as the weeks pass. The episodes have showcased Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) getting to know each other more as partners, but the relationship at the heart of the show is one that was already decades old by the time of the series premiere. Will and Angie (Erika Christensen) have a long history, and showrunner Dan Thomsen opened up about how the actors had a head start on creating what is arguably the series’ most complicated dynamic.
Will Trent showrunner Dan Thomsen, who previously worked with Will Trent guest star Mark-Paul Gosselaar on Fox’s The Passage, spoke with CinemaBlend at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta and opened up about starting the series with Will and Angie already having a long and complex relationship. He shared:
While it’s certainly safe to say that Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen definitely didn’t have a dynamic nearly as complicated as Will and Angie’s before landing their roles, the stars did already know each other prior to the Will Trent pilot. According to the showrunner, even that little bit of background of having met before was helpful in selling Will and Angie’s relationship, and they were able to hit the ground running. Dan Thomsen continued:
The new ABC show is based on the novel series by Karin Slaughter, and the author has already gotten super honest about how it handled casting book characters for TV. The book series is already comprised of ten novels, so the stars would have had a lot of reading to do if they wanted to finish all the source material by the time they were filming the pilot. The showrunner only had good things to say about how the stars pulled it off, and he elaborated:
While there have been some hurdles in the new relationships like Will and Faith (and Karin Slaughter also addressed how Will Trent is portraying their partnership from the books) and definitely sticky issues in existing dynamics like Angie and Ormewood, Will and Angie’s relationship can reach highs and lows that none of the others can due to all their history. Based on what Dan Thomsen had to say, fans should brace themselves for some more tragic scenes between the pair.
At least fans can be confident that Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen have a great handle on their characters and will deliver on those tragedies! Be sure to keep tuning in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Will Trent, and revisit episodes that have aired so far streaming with a Hulu subscription. You can also find some upcoming viewing options with our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
