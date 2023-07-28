Are Simon Cowell And Kelly Clarkson Friends In Real Life?
He sure was tough as a judge on American Idol.
Twenty-one years ago, Kelly Clarkson was not a household name, but rather a contestant on the first season of American Idol. Her charisma on screen was outshined only by her voice on stage, and, well, we all know how that turned out. But in order to become the reality competition’s first winner, the singer had to first get past Simon Cowell, the cranky music executive with blunt (and sometimes harsh) feedback. In the years since, their paths have continued to cross, with each having only glowing things to say about one another. So what’s the deal? Are Cowell and Clarkson friends in real life?
It turns out they are, indeed, close friends, even if they did get off to a somewhat rocky start. Let's look at some of the things Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell have said about each other over the years.
Kelly Clarkson Iced Simon Cowell Out During American Idol
When Kelly Clarkson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, Simon Cowell hilariously told those gathered about how she iced him out in their first interaction. He’d been impressed with her American Idol audition back in 2002 and wanted to say as much to the then-20-year-old. He recalled:
At that point Kelly Clarkson jumped in to clarify that she was not trying to disrespect the music exec, explaining:
It looks like their friendship didn’t start until after her American Idol victory, but there’s no questioning the mutual respect the two have for each other now, given things she’s said over the years, like …
Clarkson Calls Cowell ‘The Best Friend You Can Ever Have’
In 2018, Kelly Clarkson gave a speech as Simon Cowell was presented with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She referenced his reputation on American Idol — one that was apparently faked for TV — saying that she always saw his comments as constructive, not mean. According to Country Living, she said of Cowell:
At the Billboard Music Awards that same year, Kelly Clarkson thanked the record executive, telling the crowd, “this man helped change my life,” and that was a sentiment he returned when she was presented with her own Hollywood star a few years later, as he said during his speech (via Billboard):
Their careers are both still going strong — as is American Idol — and I love that each of them credits the other in getting them where they are today.
The OG American Idol Judges Celebrated The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Premiere
When Kelly Clarkson debuted her daytime talk show in 2019, it was only fitting that three of the people responsible for her fame were amongst her first guests. Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell visited The Kelly Clarkson Show in the eighth episode of its first season, and Cowell paid the host a high compliment, saying (per Good Housekeeping):
Even if their relationship was all business when they first met on American Idol, it’s certainly turned into something genuine and beautiful over the years. You can catch Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC, and check your local listings to see when to watch The Kelly Clarkson Show each weekday. You can keep up with all of the upcoming premieres with our 2023 TV schedule.
