Simon Cowell's Harrowing Bike Accident 3 Years Ago Still Has Ramifications When He Heads To AGT For Work

Simon Cowell dealt with a notable back injury during the pandemic. He’d been riding an e-bike when he fell and broke his back in several places , and he had to take a break from America’s Got Talent for a time while he recovered. This was nearly three years ago at this point, but a second e-bike accident later ensued, exacerbating the problem. Now, a new report indicates his harrowing bike accident is still impacting his day-to-day.

Most notably, Cowell is still wearing a surgical corset when he heads to work. It’s not something you would notice at a quick glance. In fact, he’s been rocking his usual tight tees and pants when he shows up to judge on episodes of America’s Got Talent alongside other cast members Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Insiders confirmed the use of the device to the Daily Mail .

The device can be used to aid “lumbar discomfort,” and is often worn by those who have suffered back injuries. Though the AGT judge hasn’t confirmed he wears one, he was reportedly supported with the brace when recent man on the street-style photos were taken of him.

The original accident happened back in 2020 and Simon Cowell’s been open in the past about how bad it was and how it was even worse than people thought at the time. He even had a metal rod inserted into his spine as part of the surgical intervention following his e-bike accident. He noted he was “like a mm away from completely cutting my back in half,” too. He also told OK he was “lucky to survive.”

I didn’t talk about it too much at the time. I kept a lot back. It was a lot worse than people thought. I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well.

More than a year later, the TV personality got back on an e-bike in London and crashed again. The second incident occurred around 18 months after the first and resulted in Cowell being hospitalized for a second time .

At one point his AGT co-star Howie Mandel showed (comedic) concern by sending him a bicycle with three wheels instead of two in order to putz around town.

A Quick Timeline Of Cowell’s Accidents And Recovery

August 2020 : First e-bike incident occurs. Steps back from AGT work as fans learn he’s broken his back.

: First e-bike incident occurs. Steps back from AGT work as fans learn he’s broken his back. September 2020 : Friend confirms the TV personality is not paralyzed and has taken steps.

: Friend confirms the TV personality is not paralyzed and has taken steps. January 2021: TV veteran is spotted on vacation and back to an activity he loves: jet skiing.

and back to an activity he loves: jet skiing. May 2021: Cowell's spotted out in public on an e-bike again.

again. May 2021: The TV veteran prepares to return to America’s Got Talent, calls himself ‘lucky’ after injury.

The TV veteran prepares to return to America’s Got Talent, calls himself ‘lucky’ after injury. June 2021: Howie Mandel has an A+ AGT joke about the accident.

about the accident. January 2022 : Second e-bike crash occurs.

: Second e-bike crash occurs. February 2022 : Reports indicate Simon Cowell has been hospitalized for a second time.

: Reports indicate Simon Cowell has been hospitalized for a second time. April 2023: More than a year later, brace use is reported.

The good news is the longtime TV name has been basically back to his normal self during the most recent season of AGT. However, the impact of both accidents can seemingly not be understated, as the 63-year-old continues on his path to recovery. Are thoughts are with him, as it's clearly been a long, brutal and sometimes treacherous road.