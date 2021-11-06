Upcoming SNL Hosts: All The Hosts And Musical Guests For Season 47

Over the years, Saturday Night Live hosts like Tom Hanks , Christopher Walken, and Melissa McCarthy have taken to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H to create some of the most iconic moments in live television. One-timers, five-timers , and even 15-timers like Steve Martin, have made their mark on the long-running sketch comedy program, now in its 47th season, and become the stuff of legend.

During that same stretch of time, SNL has also featured countless legendary musical performances from the likes of Fear, Kanye West, and Nirvana. Both of those traditions will continue throughout Saturday Night Live Season 47, and here’s who you can expect to see join the ranks of stars from yesterday and today...

(Image credit: HBO)

November 6 - Kieran Culkin With Musical Guest Ed Sheeran

On November 6, Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live for the very first time and becomes the second Culkin brother to take the stage (Macaulay Culkin had the honor of hosting during the 1991 season). In the years since making his acting debut as the soda-loving Fuller McCallister in Home Alone, Culkin has appeared in movies ranging from Father of the Bride to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He has also been one of the major players on the HBO drama series Succession, for which he has received both Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his portrayal of Roman Roy.

Filling the role of musical guest on SNL on November 6 will be Ed Sheeran, who will take the stage for the third time in his successful career. Sheeran previously appeared on SNL in April 2014 and February 2017.

(Image credit: Disney)

November 13 - Jonathan Majors With Musical Guest Taylor Swift

On November 13, Jonathan Majors will serve as the Saturday Night Live host for the first time in his young, yet highly-successful, career. When he takes the stage and delivers his opening monologue, Majors will join fellow members of The Harder They Fall cast Idris Elba and Regina King, who previously hosted the beloved comedy show. This probably won’t be the last SNL appearance by Majors, whose career reached new heights following his portrayal of He Who Remains on Loki in Summer 2021, especially with his continued involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Stepping in as the musical guest on November 13 will be none other than Miss Americana herself, Taylor Swift. Over the years, Swift has performed on the SNL stage a total of four times, three times as a musician, and once as both host and musical guest in November 2009. Now, we just need to get T. Swift back on hosting duties .

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

November 20 - Simu Liu With Musical Guest Saweetie

On November 20, Simu Liu will add Saturday Night Live host to his list of 2021 achievements when he appears on the long-running sketch comedy program. Liu made waves earlier in the year when he portrayed the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , making him the third Marvel star (so far) to host SNL this season. Liu is also no stranger when it comes to comedy, as he was a fixture of the sitcom Kim’s Convenience and also made guest appearances on Fresh Off the Boat and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Rap sensation Saweetie will serve as the Saturday Night Live musical guest for the first time in her young career. In addition to her successful music career, the MTV Video Music Award-winning performer has also been featured on Grown-ish, Wild ’n Out, and Cooking with Paris.

Past Episodes

Below is information on past episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 47 including hosts, musical guests, and where you can watch them streaming.

(Image credit: NBC)

October 2 - Owen Wilson With Musical Guest Kacey Musgraves

The latest season of Saturday Night Live kicked off with an episode hosted by Loki and The French Dispatch star Owen Wilson, who finally led the show for the first time in his career. And, even though he has admitted in the past that his nervousness has stopped him from doing something like this in the past, Wilson did a tremendous job with his hosting duties, especially the sketch that saw him reprise his Cars character , Lightning McQueen. The SNL Season 47 premiere also featured Kacey Musgraves making history with her instant-classic performance.

Stream it on Peacock.

(Image credit: Saturday Night Live)

October 9 - Kim Kardashian West With Musical Guest Halsey

On October 9, Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and proved that she actually had great comedic timing. The episode, which was watched by millions of viewers , saw the reality TV star poke fun at her ex-husband Kanye West, multiple members of her family, and even O.J. Simpson to make her mark. The second episode of the season also featured musical guest Halsey, who performed on the very popular show for the fourth time throughout her career.

Stream it on Peacock.

(Image credit: NBC)

October 16 - Rami Malek With Musical Guest Young Thug

On October 16, Rami Malek, hot off the long-awaited release of No Time to Die , hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in his career. One of the highlights of the episode was the sketch that saw Malek share the screen with his 007 co-star Daniel Craig, and SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson, in an audition for a Prince biopic . The third episode of the season also featured musical guest Young Thug, who made his SNL debut with a pair of electric performances.

Stream it on Peacock.

(Image credit: NBC)

October 23 - Jason Sudeikis With Musical Guest Brandi Carlile

On October 23, Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis returned to his old stomping grounds to host the long running series for the first time since departing the cast in 2013 , although he has made multiple cameos during the years since then. The Ted Lasso star was featured in the majority of the sketches, including the cold open that saw three different versions of Joe Biden conversing in the Oval Office. Sudeikis also gave an impassioned opening monologue about the show’s history and what it means to him. Musical guest Brandi Carlile made her SNL debut in spectacular fashion.

Stream it on Peacock.

Make sure to check back for information on all future Saturday Night Live hosts throughout the show’s 47th season.