I Just Realized The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Hasn’t Acted In Seven Years

Sometimes when a long-running show ends, actors like to step back and take a break. Though for some, that break can last for years. After The Big Bang Theory ended with 12 seasons in 2019, cast member Johnny Galecki and his castmates had some big choices to make. Big Bang alums like Kaley Cuoco or Jim Parsons have gone from project to project since then, but I honestly just realized the man hasn’t acted in seven years!

To say my mind was blown upon learning that would be an understatement. I, of course, knew Galecki took a breather after the Chuck Lorre sitcom ended, but I didn’t realize just how long that’s been. I was alerted to this upon learning that Galecki is now stepping back into the spotlight for Kowalski, which had a brief engagement at Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre. The actor has appeared on Broadway before in The Little Dog Laughed, but there was something special about this production that drew him back to acting. He shared with People :

The planets aligned. Gregg’s writing, Colin’s vision, and the feeling that after seven years of quietly observing life, I finally had something new to bring back to the work.

This "something new" was a chance to portray playwright Tennessee Williams, who famously wrote A Streetcar Named Desire. The play, written by Gregg Ostrin, imagines the pivotal meeting between Williams and Marlon Brando ahead of the play’s Broadway premiere. Brando played the part of Stanley Kowalski in the original 1949 play and then reprised that role in the 1951 movie. In Kowalski, the part of Brando is portrayed by Jacob Moskovitz.

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Galecki clearly enjoyed his return to stage, and he gave People with a BTS look, via personal photos, at the Colin Hanlon directed play. These include Galecki posing with his castmates Moskovitz, Reece Dos Santos, Alison Crimmet, and Ellie Ricker. He also shared peeks at rehearsal breaks, the set, multiple shots with Moskovitz, several shots of his dressing room and even a sweet visit from his daughter, Oona.

The Christmas Vacation alum values his privacy, but I also appreciate him giving fans a little insight into his personal life with photos of him throwing the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs and singing the 7th Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field with his son and nephew.

Honestly, after seeing the news of his return to acting, I had to do some math. The actor did reprise his role as David in The Conners, but after TBBT ended, he never returned. (That also what led to the storyline regarding David not being around for his kids, which annoyed me.) He also didn’t provide any vocal cameos on Young Sheldon or stop by Night Court to reunite with Melissa Rauch . However, he did appear with Cuoco in a commercial last year to promote the mobile puzzle game “Royal Kingdom.”

Galecki reportedly had a couple of projects in development a few years ago. He had both the medical drama Catching Babies , and a workplace comedy called AOK in the works. However, as of this writing, there have been no further updates on either of these projects.

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Maybe Johnny Galecki's stint as Tennessee Williams might empower him to do more acting in general… and perhaps return for a cameo on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe one day. Of course, the chances of that may be slim, considering how far removed he is from the Big Bang franchise but, at the very least, I'm just glad he's finally returning to acting in some form after so many years!