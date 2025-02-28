Simu Liu Humorously Recalls Being Fired From His Accounting Job After Several Months And Sends Message To Those Who’d Like Him To Do Their Taxes
Well, that's one less person I can ask.
Simu Liu is a man of many talents. He's great at getting ripped for action roles, and his comedic chops made him a great fit for everything from the cast of Barbie to appearances as Shang Chi in upcoming Marvel movies. He's an everyman in Hollywood, but apparently a pretty terrible accountant by his own admission.
While speaking to TODAY about his upcoming 2025 movie Last Breath, Liu revealed that before he broke into the acting world, he was an accountant. It's not something he takes a lot of pride in apparently, as he confessed he was pretty terrible at the job:
The guy can write a killer birthday message for John Cena, but for the love of all that is holy, don't hand him your W-2. The actor sounds less confident in his tax abilities than he is about the fate of Shang Chi 2, and believe me, we're all curious about what is happening there.
Simu Liu went on to talk about how he lost his job in accounting, and coincidentally enough, it's what led to his career in acting. He continued the story by talking about a day at work where he took off after spotting an ad to be in a movie for a notable director:
That movie was Pacific Rim, and his role as an extra in 2013 would snowball into his breakout role in Kim's Convenience a few years later. The beloved series was cut short, but the move ultimately allowed Liu and others to move on to bigger roles. Still, I'd be thrilled to learn the series was being revived years later, though I think the ship has sailed on that front.
Now he's a Marvel hero, and while I'll gladly rewatch his one film with a Disney+ subscription, I hope to see Shang Chi get a bigger role in Avengers: Doomsday or some other ensemble film. I know he had that appearance not that long ago in Marvel's What If...?, but we need more of Liu in Marvel projects!
While I applaud Simu Liu for his honesty about being a bad accountant, I think he could've leaned into his past for a job. I mean, could there be a better actor to cast for The Accountant franchise? Then again, maybe he'd fall into old habits and leave the job to be an extra in another prominent director's movie.
Last Breath is in theaters now, and while you won't see Simu Liu save any money in his latest movie, you may just see him save a life. Now I'm deeply invested in finding out the normal jobs that other celebrities had before hitting it big and hearing about how good or bad they were at said job.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
