See How Simu Liu Won Best Birthday Post For John Cena Through His Brilliant Use Of The 'You Can't See Me' Meme

John Cena may be one of Hollywood’s biggest actors nowadays, but there are still plenty of people who think of him as a WWE champion first and foremost. Early on his wrestling career, Cena came up with the catchphrase “You can’t see me,” and it continues to stick with him, including countless memes and jokes about how he’s invisible. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu got in on that fun by delivering arguably the best birthday post for Cena this year.

Today, April 23, John Cena turned 47 years old, so naturally many have wished him well on this special day. Here’s how Simu Liu wished his Barbie co-star a happy birthday on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Happy birthday to the one and only @JohnCena! I miss our chats, shooting with you and having our birthdays close enough together that production splurges on an extra-dope food truck. I never thought I could love someone who I couldn't actually see, but here we are! pic.twitter.com/BAEUSOBwfHApril 22, 2024 See more

Look at those two together, you can tell they’re real peas in a pod! It’s good to know that in this day and age, it’s easier than ever for invisible people to make close friends. When someone in the comments asked Liu if he has any more selfies with Cena, he responded, “ya tons but nobody ever believes me.” Well now that’s just rude!

Ok, kidding aside, this is a delightful contribution from Sims Liu to the continually-growing lineup of John Cena “You can’t see me” memes. Also, what’s not a joke is that Liu does actually know Cena, as evidenced by the heartwarming exchange they had about Liu’s new single. Granted, the latter only cameoed in Barbie as Kenmaid, i.e. a mermaid Ken, so he didn’t share any screen time with the former’s Tourist Ken, or “Rival Ken” when thinking of his dynamic with Ryan Gosling’s main Ken. However, Liu and Cena are set to appear alongside Awkwafina in the upcoming action comedy Grand Death Lotto.

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe, Grand Death Lotto follows Awkwafina’s Katie scoring the winning lottery ticket and teaming up with Cena’s Noel, a jackpot protector, to make it to sundown so she can collect the multi-billion prize. Liu’s Louis Lewis will prove to be an obstacle though, as he’s looking to grab his protection commission before the sun sets. Grand Theft Lotto doesn’t have an assigned release date yet, so it’s hard to say if it’ll end up on the 2024 movies schedule or be saved for 2025. Either way, count on eventually being able to stream it with a Prime Video subscription.

As for their separate professional endeavors, John Cena most recently starred in Ricky Stanicky, which is also available on Amazon Prime Video, and he’s co-starring with Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Heads of State, another action comedy. He also played the Acme Corporation’s lawyer in Coyote vs. Acme, but that movie is no longer set to be released. Meanwhile, Sims Liu was seen just last month starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King, and his other upcoming movies include Atlas and Last Breath.

Even though their paths don’t cross in Barbie, you can see both Cena and Liu in that movie by streaming it with a Max subscription. Otherwise, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news about both actors